Passover

A Passover table setting 

 Photo by New Africa/Shutterstock via JNS.org

When the Haggadah tells us: “You have redeemed us from Egypt, You have freed us from the house of bondage, You have fed us in famine and nourished us in plenty; You have saved us from the sword and delivered us from pestilence, and raised us from evil and lasting maladies,” in 2021 we sit up and take notice.

Because it’s been one long year.

Strapping on your mask for the millionth time and keeping your social distance, haven’t you thought dayenu — enough already?

As Jews around the globe prepare to celebrate the holiday of our people’s freedom from Egyptian slavery, we’re not quite as free as we had hoped we’d be by now.

