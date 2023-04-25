Initially, Theodor Herzl’s plans for the creation of a Jewish state and for bringing the Jewish people back to their ancient homeland must have seemed entirely unrealistic. But following the convening of the First Zionist Congress in the Swiss city of Basel, Herzl wrote the following: “In Basel, I founded the Jewish state,” he wrote in his diary on Sept. 3, 1897. “If I said this out loud today, l would be greeted by universal laughter. In five years perhaps, and certainly in 50 years, everyone will perceive it.”
Just over 50 years later, on May 14, 1948, as the British withdrew from the country, the state of Israel was proclaimed by the country’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion. There is no historical parallel of a persecuted people scattered around the world returning to their ancient homeland.
Zionism took several forms, which complemented one another. Herzl, who died in 1904 at the age of 44 and never lived to witness the major strides of the Zionist movement, was the personification of political Zionism.
The first milestone in the effort came in 1917 when the British foreign secretary, Lord Balfour, issued a very British-sounding letter stating that “his Majesty’s Government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people.” That was of importance because Britain was a major power, but it became key after World War I, when the League of Nations gave Britain a mandate to govern Palestine in 1920.
A second aspect of Zionism was practical Zionism – the idea that if a Jewish state were to be established, it required the presence of a significant Jewish population in the country and the development of all the hallmarks of a country, including institutions of governance, agriculture, industry, towns and cities and infrastructure. The first wave of immigration began in the 1880s, prior to the First Zionist Congress, but there were new waves of immigrants in the subsequent decades. And in the years since Israel’s establishment in 1948, the country has taken in an astounding 3.3 million immigrants.
There was also cultural Zionism, the most miraculous achievement of which was the revival of Hebrew as the spoken language of the Jews of the country in the making. Herzl, by the way, scoffed at such a prospect. In his landmark pamphlet “The Jewish State,” he claimed that it would be impossible to buy a train ticket in Hebrew.
Today, Israel has a modern train network selling tickets in Hebrew via smartphone apps. And thanks to a generation that worked tirelessly to revive Hebrew, and to the Hebrew Language Academy, which still helps guide the language’s development, Israelis can not only buy a train ticket in Hebrew, but can also talk about complex technology in the language, with vocabulary based on ancient Hebrew roots.
Cliff Savren is a journalist and columnist for the Cleveland Jewish News, our sister publication. Based in Ra’anana, Israel, he is an editor at Haaretz. This story first appeared in the Cleveland Jewish News and is reprinted with permission.