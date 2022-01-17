Phoenix’s Jewish community is processing after the weekend’s hostage crisis at a Texas synagogue.
Rabbi Stephen Kahn at Congregation Beth Israel in Phoenix said in an email to members Sunday evening that the events of the crisis “leave all of us” with a variety of emotions.
“Let us be grateful that we have each other's love, support and courage. Let us give thanks to God that we have skilled, caring and professional security officers, advisors and experts at our own CBI - each-and-every-day - to protect us and keep us safe (sadly, like many congregations, CBI in Colleyville is unable to provide the necessary funds for on-site security),” he wrote.
An armed assailant took four hostages, including the rabbi, during Shabbat morning services on Jan. 15 at Congregation Beth Israel, a Reform synagogue in Colleyville, a suburb north of Fort Worth. All hostages were declared “out alive and safe” by Texas Governor Greg Abbott at 9:33 p.m. CST Saturday following a 12-hour standoff. The suspect is dead.
According to recorded audio recovered from the livestream of the service, the man was seeking the freedom of Aafia Siddiqui, a relative by marriage of Khalid Sheikh Muhammad, the chief architect of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Aafia Siddiqui is serving an 86-year sentence in the Fort Worth area for attempting to kill American military personnel after she was arrested in Afghanistan in 2008 on suspicion of plotting attacks in New York. She made multiple antisemitic outbursts during and after her trial.
John Floyd, chairman of the Houston affiliate of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the Muslim legal advocacy group, condemned the hostage-taking.
“This assailant has nothing to do with Dr. Aafia, her family, or the global campaign to get justice for Dr. Aafia,” Floyd said in a statement. “We want the assailant to know that his actions are wicked and directly undermine those of us who are seeking justice for Dr. Aafia.”
Rabbi Jeremy Schneider of Temple Kol Ami in Scottsdale wrote to members Sunday evening saying he was ordained the same year as Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, the rabbi at CBI in Colleyville.
“Today and every day we offer prayers of gratitude and thanksgiving to the heroic first responders and to the many who showed support to Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and the members of Congregation Beth Israel who were taken hostage yesterday during Shabbat services,” he said.
He reassured members that TKA takes the security of the congregation “very seriously,” noting the facility’s gates are locked every day and the entrance is carefully monitored by staff. “When we are open for services and other evening programs, we have an armed security guard. Unknown visitors are greeted and if necessary questioned as to their reason for being there before entering the building.”
Arizona House Rep. Alma Hernandez (LD-3), one of the state Legislature’s several Jewish lawmakers, posted on Twitter “enough is enough,” and reminded her followers that last year a rock was thrown through a window in the front door of her shul: Tucson's Congregation Chaverim.
“I don’t know any other religion that fears stepping into their place of worship or that has to have law enforcement at their door just to pray/have a gathering. This isn't free to us. It's time to pass legislation that helps us stay safe & cover these costs,” she said.
The East Valley Jewish Community Center, in a note to its subscribers, communicated its “profound appreciation” for law enforcement officials who secure Jewish communities.
“Together as we pray for peace, we acknowledge that we must also remain vigilant,” the note said. JN
The Jewish Telegraphic Agency contributed to this report.