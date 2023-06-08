This editorial was intended by the writer ("Biden administration slams Itamar Ben-Gvir’s ‘provocative’ visit to Temple Mount," online May 22, 2023), in my opinion to be very provocative and negative in his choice of words. Makes it sound like a Jew can not go to the Temple Mount which is most of the time true in restrictions placed. As far as I am concerned and many others that Biden has no business in this event. Biden has plenty of needs to get corrected first in our country. He needs to realize that has enough on his plate to be concerned with.
F. Weinberg, Pinetop