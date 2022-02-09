I am not in denial and I admit that it looked a little awkward. The scene took place in the waiting area of a local hair salon. My son, a small 23-year-old, was sitting on a chair with his fingers pressing on his ears to block out the noise. A 4-year-old boy was pulling on his dad and pointing toward my son, squeaking in his little voice, “Dad, what is he doing? What is he doing?” The boy asked his father repeatedly as the dad stumbled on formulating an answer. Eventually, the dad answered that he was saying “hi.” This answer was enough to placate his son as he pulled him out of the salon.
Scenarios like this are not uncommon. My son Tyler was diagnosed with autism at age 2. Currently, about 1 in 44 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) according to estimates from CDC’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network. A diagnosis like this can hit any family regardless of religion, race or socioeconomic status. In the end, as parents, we all want the same thing – for our children to be happy, be the best that they can be and be productive members of society. Having children brings forth a wealth of hopes and dreams for their future. When you have a child with autism, you have to be prepared to shift those hopes and dream for something that is achievable. As my son grows, those goals are ever-changing.
Tyler is part of a set of triplets, along with Jacob and Reanna, so watching two out of three thrive and participate in all of life’s rites of passage is a little disheartening when you want all three of them to have the same experiences. My son is non-verbal and profoundly affected by his autism. He continued throughout elementary school to go to a different school from my other two, in order to participate in “special” classes. When it came time to start Hebrew school for their upcoming b’nai mitzvah, it broke our hearts not to see the whole set be able to participate in this rite of passage. (Not to mention, when the babies were born, our first thought was, hurray three mitzvahs for the price of one!)
In 2007, we found out about Gesher Disability Resources (then known as the Council For Jews With Special Needs). They had an inclusion consultant on staff, Ricki Light, who could help us fulfill this legacy. Our son was able to participate in Hebrew school with curriculum adapted into something he could handle and a personal aide to help him in the classroom. Bar mitzvah training was tailored to him so that on his special day, he could go up to the microphone and read his portion of the Torah. Even though no one could understand what he was saying (his words sound like grunts), we all knew he was reading and participating like his siblings. That day in 2012, we were a solid Jewish family. I then wanted to pay it forward and began helping Gesher with its annual gala and then later joined the board of directors.
I write this article in honor of February being recognized as Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance & Inclusion Month to provide the thought that inclusion happens with education. Think about the scenario above in the hair salon. If little ones and their parents knew what those with autism may appear to be doing out in public and why they are doing so, the scenario could have been changed from one of questions to one of answers.
In my children’s educational book, “This is How I Help! How Little Ones Can Help Their Friends with Autism,” scenarios such as the one above take place in a classroom setting, showing students what they may see a student with autism doing and why they may be doing it. The scenario is then followed up with something the neuro-typical student can do to help the student with autism, thus empowering the child who helps. I wish I had my book with me that day in the salon so I could have given the father and son a copy.
My hope for the future is that next time a scenario like the above happens, a little boy does not ask his dad, “What is he doing?” but instead tells his dad, “Look, that boy is like the boy in the book. It must be loud for him because he’s covering his ears. I hope he has his headphones.” JN
Wendi Sobelman is a former educator with a Master of Arts in counseling from Ottawa University and an undergraduate degree from the University of Arizona. Her book, “This is How I Help! How Little Ones Can Help Their Friends with Autism,” is available for purchase on amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.