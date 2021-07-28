The ultimate startup checklist
Entrepreneurship is a key dream in a capitalist society. The idea that we can work for ourselves and be successful by filling a need that we identify is at the heart of the American dream. If you ask almost anyone, they probably have an idea for a product or a business. However, many people never chase the dream. Starting a business can be extremely challenging and take long hours in addition to the hours you are already working to pay your bills. But you know this is what you want to do. Where do you start? Read on for the ultimate checklist of things you need to know for your startup.
Business plan
If you have not already, you will need to write a business plan. The business plan is key for much more than getting funding. It helps you solidify your idea, your market and your niche. Even if the idea of your business has been floating around in your head for months, getting it down on paper will do wonders for helping you identify bumps and navigate forks on your journey in entrepreneurship.
Every business plan has key elements that need to be included. You can start by outlining the basics.
- Value Proposition
- Market Need
- The Solution (specific to your business)
- Target market/niche
- Competition
- Funding need
- Sales channels
- Marketing needs
- Sales and budgeting
- Milestones
- Team
At first, write down just a few bullets, or even just one sentence for each item. Your initial draft of your business plan for yourself does not need to be more than one page. You will expand to a larger business plan later, but get the key points of each of these items down first. Read on for more details as well.
Legal technicalities
One thing you may have heard in your research is to form an LLC to protect your personal property and assets. This is an important step that you should do sooner rather than later. There is a lot of information available to help you with the process. Legal Zoom is one resource that can help with your business formation and set up all the way through to growth and even forming a corporation.
It is also beneficial to have legal resources available to you in the early stages if you have a business partner. Even if your business partner is a lifelong friend or family member, few things can sour a relationship faster than money, and money is at the heart of business. It is important to have a contract or clear path for the division of assets. You will also want to have a clear understanding in writing of what happens if one person wants to leave the business.
Funding
Money, you cannot do much without it. Once you have your business plan drafted, you can work on expanding it to get buy-in from investors. Capital is necessary to help your startup, and there are lots of ways to get capital. Consider traditional loans, resources available through the Small Business Association, and even crowdsourcing or crowdfunding resources like Indiegogo, Kickstarter, Patreon and others.
There are often grants and additional resources available to minorities based on race and/or gender, veterans and people who have a disability and are looking to start a business. If you check the box in multiple categories, you may be eligible for even more. The Small Business Association is the best place to start when researching what additional resources might be available to you. When starting a business, it is necessary to exhaust every avenue of funding that you have.
Marketing
Whatever your product, you will need a marketing plan to sell it. Marketing is key for any successful business. Social media and the internet are constantly adjusting the way businesses market. Keeping up with these changes and all the innovations that continue to happen can be challenging.
With so many social media platforms, it is important to understand the differences and benefits of each.
- Youtube
- TikTok
It is important to understand the basics of how these can work to your advantage. However, if you do not fully understand the ins and outs of the different social media platforms, and if terms like search engine optimization, pay per click, bounce rate, and clickthrough rate are foreign to you, it may be beneficial to outsource your marketing to a company like Marketing Services MuteSix. They can provide everything from creative content to marketing with social media and SMS (short message service).
SMS is becoming more popular as a marketing resource. Mass text messaging service options can be used to offer special deals and discounts to the clients who opt to share their phone numbers. Having a resource that can help you with text marketing, scheduling text messages, allowing you to text from your computer, and provides you with data can be key for your business success.
Another resource for your marketing success is software to pull credit. These options allow you to prescreen customers to see if they are in your target group and can provide leads, making it easier for you to make sales. It also provides the benefit of increasing sales by showing you which of your products existing customers may qualify for.
Sales
Regardless of your product, you will have to figure out how to charge people. Once you have set up price points for whatever you are selling, you will want to have a variety of ways to accept payment. You will want to be able to set up to accept payment from most major credit cards and PayPal. You can also decide to accept crypto payments with a merchant account or payment gateway.
There are also a host of options that are allowing customers to split up their payments without impacting their credit or charging interests. Buy now and pay later services are becoming standard for most online retailers.
- Klarna
- Afterpay
- Affirm
Depending on the price point of what you are selling, you may want to consider adding this as an option for your customers.
Team
Now that you have figured out which aspects of your business you are going to outsource and which ones you need to keep in house, it is time to build your team. You want to surround yourself with people who share your vision and buy-in to the future you see for your company. Finding and keeping good talent can be challenging, but there are a host of things to consider to make your company one that people want to work at.
- Compensation package
- Benefits (non-monetary)
- Company culture
- Remote work/telework capability
If you are providing a fair compensation package, then it is important to consider things that people care about: flexible schedules, the ability to set your own hours, job security, and opportunity for growth. These are all considerations that can attract the type of talent you want in your organization.
Now, you have a complete checklist for the things you need to consider as you move forward with your business. No matter what you are selling, these are all things you need to consider. The first step of writing your business plan will help you address each of these items.