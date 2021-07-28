There are so many benefits of your child being included in the awesome group, “kids who code.” Kids who code often experience many benefits that can further them along later in life. This includes an increase in their ability to communicate, work on a team and much more. Having a kid that codes is not only super cool for you but super cool for them. They get to have a fun hobby that teaches them a lot of new information and helps them with their career if they choose to stay on the same path.
Coders are always in high demand
If your child is even remotely interested in a job in coding, that’s great news! Coding jobs are always in high demand, and the demand will only increase in the next 10 to 20 years. If you have a young child who’s showing an interest in coding or technology, you should definitely nurture it, as it could provide them with a high-paying job in the future. You shouldn’t, however, encourage them for this reason alone. They should want to learn how to code for fun, instead of doing it for a job they could possibly have in 20 years.
Coding provides a competitive advantage when applying to college
While your young child won’t have to think about college just yet, it’s always something that you should keep in mind. Teaching them or helping them learn how to code can look great on college applications, applications for internships and applications for jobs. It’s such a difficult skill to learn, and because it requires persistence, it can look good for any type of application.
As your child ages, if they keep this skill under the belt, they’ll become a very competitive applicant and a strong student in many different ways.
Coding improves creativity and problem solving
When you code, you have to get creative with your work. Sometimes things don’t work out the way that you want them to, or the way that you initially thought that they would. You have to find creative workarounds. By teaching your children or helping them learn how to code, you’ll instill creativity in them.
Some people just aren’t creatively-brained naturally. They don’t gravitate toward writing or drawing, or anything like that. But coding can help to scratch that creative itch. Not only that, but it will also help with problem-solving. Have you ever run a code you worked on for hours only to find out that it doesn’t work?
Problem-solving is a skill that your children will learn quickly when working with code, and it’ll be something that stays with them for a long time.
Coding will make your child persistent
Persistence goes hand in hand with problem-solving when it comes to coding. Once you discover a problem that you can’t fix, you may just want to give up. Teaching your child to keep going even when things are hard will instill persistence in them. Not only will they learn how to keep trying even after repeated failures, but they’ll get to see the results of their hard work at the end of a long workday. There’s nothing more satisfying than that, especially when it comes to coding.
Coding can teach teamwork and communication
All students know how to get work done and learn, so every student can learn how to code. Coding is a diverse group, with people and kids of all ages, races and genders learning this highly profitable, fun and satisfying skill.
Coding, while it may not seem like it, also requires a lot of collaboration. Games like Minecraft and in-person programs that teach coding often require kids to talk and collaborate on different projects and games. By engaging your child in these types of exercises, they can develop communication and teamwork skills that will last a lifetime.
How to teach your child to code
If you don’t know anything about technology, you may be scared about teaching your child how to code properly. The fun thing is, you don’t need to know how to code to be able to teach your child. There are so many different options out there when it comes to programs and software. There are many things designed specifically for teaching kids how to code, and oftentimes, they’re self-guided. From iPad apps to laptop programs, there’s a way for your kid to engage in coding and technology. They’ll be forever grateful for your support.