With home economics and other essential skills no longer being offered in most high schools, parents are solely responsible for preparing their children to enter the enigmatic real world. There are far too many young adults these days who enter college and the workforce without any idea how to perform the most basic but important financial actions. Their money mindset may never have developed because they had everything taken care of for them. Left on their own, they might turn to the internet for help, discover contradicting information or even be misled entirely. You can give your teen the best start by teaching them money management from an early age. Here are five topics to start discussing from ninth grade and up.
How student loans work
Student loans, and loans in general, are not all straightforward. While colleges may require loan counseling for incoming students, most graduates are still left wondering how they'll ever pay off their debt. They may not realize there are multiple ways to pay back student loans, including refinancing with a private lender to reduce education debt payments. Research these options yourself, and talk to your child about how to approach student loans in the future. A financially confident student will be able to make better decisions, choose the best options and build their adult life around debt instead of struggling against it.
How to keep a budget
Children begin to learn about money principles in elementary school, but far too few actually learn how to budget, save and invest wisely. You can help your teen look after their financial health by teaching them the basics of budgeting. You can incorporate an app like Mint to help them start tracking their personal income now. From allowances to a part-time job, teens are capable of earning their own money and learning how to keep a budget. Talk about the importance of separating wants vs. needs, planning for long-term goals and finding the value in savings. As you probably learned through first-time parenting guides, when your oldest reaches the teen years you will be setting a precedent for the financial expectations you place on all your children. This will open the door for everyone to be able to communicate as a family about how to develop a healthy relationship with money.
Credit cards
Credit cards are useful financial assets, but credit cards have both pros and cons, and these tools can quickly spell disaster for someone who doesn't know how to properly use them. Teaching your teenager how to use a credit card will help them make smarter decisions in adulthood. You can lead by example and explain why you are using a card to make certain purchases. Explain what a credit score is, how it works and what it is used for. When your child sees that their credit history impacts big-time plans, like getting their first apartment or buying a car, they'll be more likely to pay attention to how they use a card.
Banking fundamentals
Every college freshman should have their own bank account and know how to make deposits, send and request funds and read their monthly statement. You can sign your teen up for a checking account that comes complete with its own debit card. They can use this in conjunction with a budgeting app to learn about savings, deductions and any associated fees.
Paying bills
Most young adults are astounded at how expensive it is to live on your own. When your parents cover all your living expenses, it's no wonder that you have no clue how to get utilities set up, how much it really costs to rent an apartment and how to maintain a household budget on top of other expenses. You can start by implementing bills into your teen's life while they're still at home. Make them pay for their own phone, contribute to the grocery bill or cover their own car insurance. Talk to them about future costs they'll face, too, and let them ask any questions that arise.