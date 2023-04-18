As our world continues to evolve and fluidity amongst our lifestyles is increasing, it’s no surprise that the younger generation feels less attached to many of the traditional values previous generations cling to — homeownership being one of them. With remote work being favored by the younger generation, nomadic lifestyles are becoming increasingly popular as more and more coworking spaces emerge globally. According to Zippia, a career resources site, coworking spaces have grown 55% in the last five years and are projected to continue to increase.
Remote workers have the option to work where they’d like without the obligation of being confined to a single location. Although the need to be in a fixed location is diminished for these types of employees, and will most likely continue to be a standard in our increasingly digital world, learning how to view real estate as a strategic move to facilitate one’s lifestyle goals rather than merely a necessity is key. In this article we will discuss some of the top benefits of owning real estate and why it should be an integral part of your financial planning.
1. Financial stability and security
One of the primary benefits of owning real estate is the potential for financial stability and security. Real estate investments can offer a reliable source of passive income, which can help supplement or even replace your current income. If you have a rental property, for example, you can earn regular rental income that can help cover your mortgage payments, property taxes and other expenses associated with owning the property.
Real estate investments can also provide long-term financial security by building equity over time. As you make mortgage payments, you build equity in your property, which means you own a larger share of the property. This can provide a safety net in the event of unexpected financial challenges, such as job loss or medical emergencies.
2. Tax advantages
Another significant benefit of owning real estate is the tax advantages it offers. Real estate investors can take advantage of deductions for mortgage interest, property taxes and other expenses associated with owning and maintaining a property. These deductions can help lower your overall tax burden and increase your net income.
Additionally, if you own rental property, you may be eligible for additional tax benefits, such as depreciation deductions, which allow you to deduct the cost of the property over time.
3. Potential for appreciation
Real estate investments also offer the potential for appreciation, which means the value of your property can increase over time. This can help you build long-term wealth and provide a significant return on investment if you decide to sell the property in the future.
The potential for appreciation can be even higher in certain markets or locations, such as areas with strong job growth or where new infrastructure projects are planned. By investing in real estate in these areas, you can potentially earn a higher return on your investment and build even more equity over time.
4. Tangible asset
Real estate investments are tangible assets, which means you have physical ownership of the property. Unlike stocks or other financial investments, real estate investments can provide a sense of security and control, as you can see and touch the property.
This tangible aspect can also make real estate a more appealing investment option for some individuals, as they can see and experience the value of their investment first-hand.
5. Diversification
Finally, owning real estate can offer diversification of your investment portfolio. By investing in real estate, you can diversify your investments beyond traditional stocks and bonds, which can help reduce risk and potentially increase returns.
Real estate investments can also offer different risk profiles and potential returns, depending on the type of property and location. For example, investing in commercial real estate may offer higher returns but may also come with higher risk, while investing in a single-family rental property may offer more stable, long-term returns.
Notice how the benefits discussed are supplemental to one’s life and not based off of dependency or necessity. The only necessity is a mindset shift — a shift in how real estate is viewed, especially within younger crowds. The ideology around real estate needs to evolve, just as our world is evolving. Owning real estate is so much more than just the need for shelter. Rather, owning real estate is a strategic tool to empower oneself and enhance one’s financial health to only support our ever-progressing lifestyles. JN
