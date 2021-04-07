Just like the health insurance policy you have for yourself, the coverage for your pets can vary significantly from provider to provider. When shopping for a policy for your dog or a cat, you must adequately inform yourself of the types and limits of policies and what they entail, including the small print.
You will be surprised by the fact that some insurers don't offer coverage of some widespread health issues your pet could have or that some types of exclusions are a thing. So here is a list of things your pet's health insurance policy can include.
Prevention
Prevention of many medical conditions is much cheaper than treating them, not just for you, but also for the insurance companies. Many diseases can be prevented with vaccines, and some require periodic booster shots. Policies often cover these, but many health problems are much cheaper and more successfully treated when detected in the early stages, so some policies also cover preventative vet visits.
Dental
Just like for humans, dental care can be costly once problems arise. If you have in mind that most dogs develop some dental problems by the age of three, you realize what an important part of an insurance policy the dental coverage can be.
Behavioral problems
Many pets have behavioral problems, aggression toward other pets, separation anxiety, scavenging; these are some of the most common ones. There are policies on the market, such as Lemonade pet insurance, for example, that cover the treatments for behavioral problems. While some of these issues can be cute or just annoying, they can also be very destructive and leave expensive damage to your household items.
So it's an intelligent thing to help your pet deal with them and thus have a much higher quality of life.
Repetitive occurrences
Insurance companies often do not cover repeated health-related issues that come from any repetitive occurrences. This may surprise you, but it is a thing. For example, if your pet has a habit of dumpster diving, if they get poisoned by eating some trash or injured, many companies will not cover the expenses if this happens more than once.
Of course, some companies offer policies that cover such repeated medical interventions no matter how many times they happen.
Exams
Let's say that you take your cat to a vet because they have trouble assuming a proper position in the litter box and are making quite disturbing noises signaling a painful problem. You go to a vet, and they do an X-ray scan suspecting a dislocated hip, but it comes out that your cat has just passed a kidney stone. Well, many insurances will not cover those expenses.
Insurance policies of many companies cover only the expenses of treatment, which can unpleasantly surprise you. At the same time, some others cover all exams' costs for conditions covered by your policy.
Physical therapy
For many types of injuries and conditions, the best way to treat them is with physical therapy. Many veterinaries are suggesting physical therapies also for chronic diseases that could inflict your pet. Once your pet reaches a certain age, its quality of life may depend on it. But not all insurances offer this type of coverage, so you should shop for one that does.
Getting your pet a health insurance policy comes with a plethora of advantages. They don't just provide you with a safety net when some unforeseen medical situation happens and provide you with a way to be more proactive about their health.
When shopping for insurance, you should be fully informed of what the policy covers and exclusions. Only that way can you be sure that it is working both for you and for your pet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.