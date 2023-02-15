It is an extremely exciting time to be planning a 2024 wedding! Many brides and grooms want to create a unique experience for their guests while, at the same time, following the latest trends. Here are some trends that are proving to be popular this year.
Dress designs
Bridal dress designs that are trending right now include colored dresses, removable sleeves, pearl details, gloves, feathers, 3D florals, capes, bows, mock necks and cowl necklines.
Bridesmaid’s choice
Brides are picking bridesmaid dresses in varying hues of the same color. Gone are the days where each bridesmaid dress had to match. Popular colors that make a statement are deep purples, greens and blues. There is more focus on mismatched styles as bridesmaids are given the choice of the design that fits them best. Floral dresses are also increasing in popularity and are a favorite pick for springtime weddings.
Splashes of color
While blue seems to be the most popular color choice right now, bright pinks and oranges are also gaining momentum.
Eco-friendly options
Eco-conscious brides and grooms continue to focus their attention on creating eco-friendly affairs. Care is being taken to use products that can be recycled or reused.
Electronic invitations will continue to grow in popularity and graphic designers are being asked to design an invitation that can be uploaded into the custom sections of invitation websites. Evite was one of the original websites for electronic invitations, but many other companies have entered this arena such as Greenvelope and Paperless Post. These websites offer the bride and groom the ability to message their guests at any point and inform them of changes, additions or requests for responses from guests whose RSVPs didn’t come in on time. Using electronic invitations also saves money on the printing costs of traditional invitations and the postage to send them out and get the RSVP cards back — not to mention saving trees.
Creative displays
Artistic displays will continue to grow in popularity. Trending is arched, rounded, tubular and acrylic panels used for seating charts, drink stations, dessert presentations and photo opportunities. These displays are often used where the bride and groom or their planners want to create a specific “look” for their wedding.
Going retro
Vintage or retro designs continue to be popular and a nod to the 1970s will show itself in wallpaper designs, disco balls and the use of 70s fonts on invitations.
Keep it simple
Black and white will rise in popularity in 2024 and will show up in an array of black metals for decor and backdrops with the use of bright white florals to soften the black. Choosing elegant invitations using bright white card stock and black font provide a very simple but elegant presentation.
Personalize it
Personalized neon signs have taken over social media for parties and weddings since 2021 but will continue in a bigger and bolder way moving into 2024. Although expensive, brides and grooms get to keep the sign and display it in their home after the wedding is over as a reminder of their special day for years to come.
Welcome back
Coming back into popularity will be champagne towers and champagne walls. Also continuing are “the over the top” looks of large, hanging floral displays over guest tables.
See you later
More traditional wedding activities such as the bridal bouquet toss and garter pulls are continuing to fall in popularity.
Weddings in 2023 and into 2024 will continue to be an experience. The pandemic made us all realize that there is no time to waste and we must take every opportunity to celebrate — especially when it comes to weddings! JN
Jody Stachel is the owner of Events 13/ Candy Rocks LLC. For more information, visit events13.com.