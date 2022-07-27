It seems as if the temperatures get higher every summer and it’s harder to stay cool while keeping the utility bills in check. There are ways to keep cool without heating up your wallet.
Savings plan
Taking time to ensure you are on the right plan for your household is the best place to start. Generally, optimum savings come from time-of-use and demand-type programs. These plans from Salt River Project, Arizona Public Service and Tucson Electric Power divide energy into two categories, on-peak and off-peak.
On-peak hours are the times of day when most people use a lot of electricity. They are usually in the middle of a hot afternoon when air conditioners are running and dinnertime when people are cooking, showering, washing dishes and doing laundry. The electricity used during those times costs more than the energy used during off-peak hours, which generally occur in the evenings and on weekends.
These plans charge based on when you use energy. Money is saved by shifting your home’s electrical workload to off-peak hours. The hours considered to be on- and off-peak vary between utility companies. With some planning, comfort does not have to be sacrificed.
You can manage the demand yourself with an Energy Management System. With this unit, you choose your demand setting based on how well you can stagger activities. The system monitors the usage. The system works to keep the demand down by not allowing your home to use energy that surpasses the set demand. You program the maximum desired demand load depending on the savings you want to achieve. Keeping your home’s energy demand low by spreading out energy consumption offers the potential for significant savings.
Here’s what doesn’t work:
1. Changing the thermostat setting for short periods several times a day. If you are gone for less than six hours, leave your thermostat where it is. Many people believe that cranking the thermostat way up when they leave the house will reduce the cost of their energy bills. Not true.
2. Lowering the thermostat to 60 degrees when you get home to kick the system into high gear and cool the home quicker. That won’t cool your home any faster and will use more energy than if you set the thermostat to a reasonable temperature.
Your best bet:
Set it and forget it. Set various schedules for work and sleep on weekdays and weekends and let the programmable thermostat “remember” when to change for the most efficient and comfortable result.
Supercooling
Long-time listeners of “Rosie on the House” have heard us talk a lot about the benefits of supercooling. If you are new to the area and have yet to hear about it, pay attention. This cooling strategy can save you a lot of money when done consistently and correctly.
Steve and Gina Koepp, owners of Advanced Home Systems, a Rosie on the House certified partner, explain the method.
The air conditioning system is run as cold as the family can tolerate during off-peak hours while energy is plentiful and cheap. Once the on-peak hours begin, the thermostat is turned up to keep the unit from coming on, thus allowing the home to rely on the cooling from the morning.
This practice can seem a bit counterintuitive, especially since you hear your air conditioner running consistently to accomplish the supercooling of your home. However, the fact is, you’re buying power at 85% below the going rate.
Think of it this way: if the gas station is going to sell gas for $3 a gallon between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. today and the next day between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. they are going to sell it for $25 per gallon, when are you going to buy gas?
How to supercool
To supercool your home, follow these best practices:
1. Turn your AC down as low as you can stand it (68-74 degrees, ideally) during your off-peak hours. This will cool your whole house down to the studs. It will cool the walls, the clothing in your closets and the carpet under the couch. When your off-peak hours are over, that cooling will last through your on-peak hours.
2. Turn your AC up as high as possible and still be comfortable (78-85 degrees, ideally) during your on-peak hours. This will allow your AC to shut off and save you money during the most expensive time of day. The coolness built up during the off-peak hours should last well into the evening before the AC needs to cool you down again.
More energy-saving and cooling tips
There are additional actions you can take to help maintain cool air during on-peak hours and keep it locked in:
• Minimize the number of times the door is open to the outside.
• Because dinner falls during on-peak hours, avoid heating up the house with baking and cooking. Move cooking outside with the grill or experiment with recipes for the crockpot, microwave or stove.
• Set the water heater on a timer, only to produce hot water when needed.
• Run the washing machine, dryer, pool pump and dishwasher during off-peak as much as possible.
• Reserve home remodeling projects for weekends so you can use your power tools when off-peak rates are in effect.
• Run the vacuum cleaner, iron and kitchen appliances on weekends. Each one uses only a little bit of electricity, but when combined, the kilowatt-hours add up.
• Shade all windows and check your weather stripping at each door.
The living adjustments aren’t difficult. Just be flexible and plan your day around your energy consumption.
Depending on the efficiency of your unit(s), quality of your home’s construction, etc., supercooling should reduce your summer cooling bills by about 20-25%, plus, you will be much more comfortable. You can’t beat that! JN
Rosie Romero, Jr. is co-owner of Arizona’s home improvement radio program ‘Rosie on the House.’