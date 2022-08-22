Looking to hire a contractor to paint your house, fix your roof or renovate your kitchen?
There are plenty of contractors to choose from, but you want to choose a good one, so be sure you do your homework. Before hiring a contractor, be sure they are licensed by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors, which requires contractors to be insured and bonded. Read the “How to Choose a Contractor” guide at RosieOnTheHouse.com.
After you have checked out their license and references and discussed the project, the plan needs to be put in writing — a bid or contract that you can understand before you sign it. Take the time to work through the contract and ask the right questions before you sign. Here are some of the basics you should know about bids and contracts:
Dates, amounts and details
Your bid or contract needs to have dates, a fixed total that you will be charged and lots of details about what will be done at your house — and what will not.
If you’re paying for a really big job — like a kitchen remodel — have the contractor specify major exclusions; in other words, what will not happen. For example, you probably considered many countertop, backsplash and flooring options. Final selections should be detailed in the final contract. If something was eliminated, like a full-height backsplash and under-cabinet lighting to reduce total cost, this should all be documented exhaustively to eliminate anxiety and confusion in the middle of the project. That language will alert you in advance to possible changes you want to make but had not thought about much before. Other details you need that you may not have thought about include when the remodelers will clean up after work — every day or once a week — and what the big final clean-up will be like. Will they just pick up their drop cloths and walk away or will they vacuum or clean the floor and the countertops?
Fixed-price contracts are best
Generally, you want a fixed-price contract instead of a cost-plus contract and that’s what most contractors will propose — especially for small jobs.
Fixed price means the contractor gives you an estimate of the total cost, including labor, materials, profit and contingencies. If expenses are higher for some reason, like an increase in workers’ salaries or the price of paint, the contractor picks up the difference.
Cost-plus means the contract includes all the basic numbers we listed above, but if the project comes in under budget, the homeowner and contractor may split the savings. If it’s over budget, the owner will be charged in all likelihood. Usually, these types of contracts are only written for really big jobs. In our experience, more disputes break out over cost-plus arrangements than fixed-price contracts. Homeowners may get worried when workers don’t work as quickly as they expect them to because they think the job is going over budget.
Don’t sign for major expense allowances
Never sign a remodeling contract that has product and material allowances for major expenses.
Allowances occur when a contractor says he’ll redo your kitchen for $40,000 and will allow $12,000 for the cabinets, $2,000 for the stove and similar allowances for other necessities, like countertops, a sink, faucets and such. Then you shop for cabinets and find out you need to spend at least $5,000 more to get what you want. Perhaps the allowances weren’t realistic, but the contractor has already demolished your old kitchen and now you have to pay more than the original estimate. You can avoid all this by shopping in advance and having your choices written into the contract.
Don’t start until all materials arrive
In fact, don’t start the demo before all materials for a job arrive. Many suppliers are struggling with inventory causing remodeling jobs to take too long or stop temporarily. This can leave homeowners waiting with no kitchen or short one bathroom because of a single missing component.
Unforeseen conditions clauses are common
Even with a fixed price, the contract will have an “unforeseen conditions” clause. So, if something happens that could not have been expected before work started, the client may have to pay for an extra fix to complete the job. That might seem like overly generous protection for the contractor, but it’s likely to be something no one could have expected, like broken pipes behind walls or termite infestation. Sometimes contractors can fix these problems without additional time or money, but sometimes they can’t.
Negotiate the estimate
Negotiate with contractors about the job’s estimate. Sometimes they can lower the price, but sometimes they will say, “Let’s look at the selections you made and see how we can save money.” You might take on a part of the job yourself, like the demolition or painting, or you may lower the quality of the cabinets you want.
Have a comfortable payment schedule
Make sure the contract outlines a payment schedule you’re comfortable with and don’t pay for everything in advance. You usually make an initial payment when you sign the contract. After that, it’s good to pay gradually — what some people call progress payments or draws. You pay a certain amount when the demo is completed; more money when flooring is laid; more when cabinets are installed; more when countertops go on. That way, you can slow down payments if the job falls behind schedule.
Don’t pay in full until the city/county inspector signs off
And don’t pay the final amount until you have full use of the remodeled area and until the city or county building inspector signs off on the job. What if the job is done, but you’re waiting for a $1,500 faucet on back-order? Perhaps the remodeler installed a cheap $100 faucet as a temporary fix. But you still don’t make a final payment. Instead, take the value of the product you’re waiting for, multiply it times two and subtract the total from your check. Until you get that faucet, you hang onto the contractor’s last $3,000.
Even if you take all these steps, you’re likely to run into a glitch now and then. But with the right contractor, you can work through the problems and take great pleasure in the final improvements made in your home.
Rosie Romero, Jr. is co-owner of Arizona’s home improvement radio program ‘Rosie on the House.’