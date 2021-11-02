Halloween may be over, but here’s something that’s still really spooky: There are fewer than 60 days left in the year. That’s less than eight weeks to complete your 2021 charitable giving, develop or follow through on a tax strategy and make certain tax elections. Yikes!
But there’s still time to act. As you think about end of year giving, here are some current trends to consider:
Tax strategist versus philanthropist
Charitable giving is often thought of as something for those who are philanthropy minded. Charitable giving allows one to provide
financial support to causes that are meaningful and make a legacy in one’s community.
For 2021, the Consolidated Appropriation Act of 2021 (the sixth COVID-related bill enacted by Congress) permits the following:
A charitable deduction of up to $600 for couples filing jointly, $300 for individual taxpayers.
Individual taxpayers who itemize their deductions can deduct up to 100% of their adjusted gross income.
Corporations can deduct 25% of taxable income in 2021.
The donations must be in cash, to a qualified charity, not a Donor Advised Fund or private foundation, and must be made during 2021.
Utilizing a Donor Advised Fund
A DAF is like a charitable investment account. You can set one up through the Jewish Community Foundation, or another institution. A donor contributes cash, securities or other assets and is able to claim a tax deduction in the year in which assets are contributed to the DAF. However, the DAF holds the fund for future distribution to qualified charitable organizations, after consultation with the donor.
Many donors use funds in their DAF to make their annual synagogue membership contributions. It is important to note, once funds are contributed to a DAF the gift is irrevocable; and the funds cannot be later withdrawn and used for other purposes.
Conservation easement
A conservation easement is a voluntary legal agreement to permanently limit the use of land to protect its conservation values. Conservation easements are either sold or donated by a landowner to a conservation organization, typically a land trust. The easement preserves the land by restricting its development for commercial uses.
Conservation easements provide tax benefits to landowners who can claim the value of the easement as a tax-deductible charitable donation, as land is often an appreciating asset, this amount frequently exceeds the amount paid for the land.
For individuals who do not have land to donate, there may be opportunities to invest in an entity that is purchasing land in which a conservation easement is later donated. The individual donor can claim a portion of the donation on his/her personal tax returns.
These types of investments are closely scrutinized by the IRS, and may increase risk of an audit, so it is important that all proper procedures are followed.
Charitable trusts
Charitable trusts are also important tools in successful tax planning. Like a DAF, the charitable trust is created to allow for a one-time lump sum contribution that is later distributed over a longer period of time. There are two main types of charitable trusts:
Charitable Lead Trust. This is a trust which provides a stream of income to a charity of the trustor’s choice for a period of years or a lifetime. At the completion of the period of years, or at death, whatever is left goes to trustor’s beneficiary(ies) with significant tax savings.
Charitable Remainder Trust. This trust provides a stream of income to the trustor for a period of years or a lifetime and then gives the remainder to the trustor’s charitable beneficiaries, with significant tax savings once the trust term is complete.
RMDs
Those who are over 70 ½ can donate all or a portion of their IRA required minimum distributions (RMD) directly to charity. This is called the qualified charitable distribution (QCD). Typically, IRA distributions are treated as taxable income. However, if it is a QCD, the distribution is excluded from taxable income. For those already giving annually to a religious or other charitable organization, there is a strong benefit from making the distribution a QCD instead of taking the RMD and then later making a charitable donation.
As always, it is important to take into consideration both your charitable intentions and consult with a tax professional when weighing whether a tax strategy through charitable giving is right for you. JN
Allison L. Kierman is the managing partner of Kierman Law, PLC, an estate planning law firm based in Scottsdale. She also serves on the board of directors of Congregation Beth Israel and National Council of Jewish Woman of Arizona. For more information, visit kiermanlaw.com.