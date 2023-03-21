The more you know about the home buying process the less surprises there will be. When you get an interest rate quote from a lender how do you know if it’s a good rate? More importantly, how do you know that you are not being taken advantage of? Here are three simple questions to ask.
What are the fees associated with getting a mortgage?
There is a whole slew of closing costs associated with the purchase of real estate. The only costs that a lender can control are the fees associated with the origination of the mortgage. All these fees will be found in section A of the loan estimate (LE). Some examples of these fees are:
• Application fee
• Document preparation fee
• Processing fee
• Underwriting fee
• Wire transfer fee
These fees can add up to hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars. A lot of these fees are nonsense and an opportunity by the lender to make more money. The lender is already winning by originating your mortgage. A great lender has little or no fees at all.
2. What would my interest rate be today with no points?
When inquiring about a mortgage, it is very important to say “with no points” which begs the question, what is a point? A point represents 1% of the loan amount. On a $400,000 loan one point is $4,000. Often lenders will quote you an attractive rate and not tell you that the rate will cost you two points at closing. Asking what the rate is with no points also helps in comparing rates from different lenders.
Any lender should be able to give you rates based on these following items:
• Purchase price
• Down payment
• Credit score
• Type of property (single family or condo)
• Primary, secondary or investment property
3. What would my rate be if I went borrower paid and how much extra will that cost me at closing?
This is a good question to ask because it will tell you exactly how much commission the lender is earning on your mortgage. You will also learn how much lower your interest rate can be if you choose to pay for the lender’s commission as part of your closing costs.
There are two different ways a lender can earn commission on your loan amount. The first way is called “lender paid.” This means that the lender’s commission is included in your interest rate. This results in a higher interest rate. Throughout the mortgage industry, almost all — if not all — interest rate quotes are lender paid quotes. The second way a lender can earn commission is called “borrower paid.” This means that you will be charged the lender’s commission at closing. The benefit of borrower paid is the interest rate will be lower resulting in a lower monthly payment. The drawback is paying the lender’s commission at closing will increase your closing costs.
By asking these three questions you will be able to uncover all the lender’s fees, compare apple-to-apple rates from different lenders, learn how much lower your interest rate can be and how much commission the lender is earning. JN
After completing his MBA in finance, Daniel Fischpan moved from New Jersey to Scottsdale to focus his energy in helping people navigate through the mortgage process at Modern Home Lending in Scottsdale where he is a loan officer. For more information, contact him at 480-300-2829 or daniel@modernhomelending.com.