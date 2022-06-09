We all know we’ve been in one of the hottest seller’s markets our country has seen in history. In 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors, we saw a 32% increase in home values and economists are predicting an additional 20% this year. If that’s not enticing enough, the full-service real estate brokerage Redfin shared data that about 62% of homes sold this year sold above list price. With trends like these, everyone wants a piece of the pie. And who wouldn’t?
However, don’t fall into the “green trap.” As tempting as it is to slap on additional tens of thousands of dollars to the price of your home, a good real estate professional will strongly urge you to reconsider. (An even better real estate professional will go over the data with you but we’ll get to that later.)
Even in a booming seller’s market, correctly pricing your home is vital! Pricing, location and condition are the top three factors buyers consider when selecting a house — pricing being, arguably, the most significant factor of the three. When you position your home too high, you risk reducing buyer interest while your listing is fresh, which can result in a prolonged sale and likely a discounted offer.
Simply put, consumers flock to the latest model, newest release and just-launched product. Whether it’s the upcoming iPhone, the year’s new car models or even the hit Netflix show that just aired, public interest peaks in the early stages and significantly tapers off over time. You want your home to generate the most attention to set yourself up to receive the highest offer the market is willing to present. When your house is overpriced and initial interest is low, there’s typically no going up from there. Your home is now old news. The second generation. The previous model. Everyone has already seen you and decided to pass up your home for another house that’s more competitively priced.
Another consumer behavior that is quick to generate attention is the idea of getting a deal. Buyers tend to purchase with emotion. After all, many envision their dream home — where they will be building futures and families and creating memories for many years to come. If buyers believe they are getting a deal and see value in what is being offered, emotions typically are heightened and desire grows. Once emotion and desire are attached to the home, buyers are eager to offer more. You’ve now mastered marketing 101.
Think of the fast-fashion industry — inexpensive retailers like H&M, Zara and SHEIN, for example, thrive off of the same consumer behavior. Emotion and desire associated with purchasing a product on sale or for cheap result in mass sales, and in many cases, lead to excessive, habitual spending. These consumers will justify spending $200 on 10 articles of clothing but not spending $200 on five pieces. The illusion of the “sale” lures in the consumer but at the end of the day, they are still spending $200. To bring it full circle, you can over-list your home at $850,000 and get little traction for it appearing overpriced, or you can list it for $800,000, create emotion and desire around the house and due to a higher amount of interest, receive an offer that’s $50,000 over asking price. It’s all about perception!
So far, we’ve discussed the timeline of buyer interest, the consumer psychology behind purchasing and now for the icing on the cake — the seller’s role in driving up the price. Once you have the initial interest, emotional attachment and willingness to overpay, the ball is in your court. When your home is positioned competitively and buyers believe they are getting something of value for a discounted price, consumer interest is amplified and you as the seller have a selective advantage. You can create a frenzy and manufacture a bidding environment. Similar to an auction, tensions are high and the most dedicated buyer wins. An item where bidding starts at $100 can quickly increase to $1,000 in a matter of minutes if the conditions are right.
While we are experiencing one of the most profitable seller’s markets, there is still a considerable need to act strategically when pricing your home. By positioning your home disadvantageously, you risk leaving money on the table that otherwise would be in your pockets. Don’t chase the market, let the market chase you!
If you are considering capitalizing on the current market and putting a property up for sale, consulting a trusted and knowledgeable realtor is essential. JN
Ophir Gross is a realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty and has a combined skillset of business strategy and consumer psychology. She is a member of NowGen Phoenix, attends Congregation Beth Tefillah and began her roots in the community at the Phoenix Hebrew Academy and, formerly, Jess Schwartz High School. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit ophirgross.com.