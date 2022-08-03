Last week I had the opportunity to interview a special man for the radio show “Health Futures” that I host on Money Radio every Friday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
He is the envy of many and his elevated status is worthy of great praise. He is not a billionaire, a famous athlete, a scientist or a Nobel Prize laureate.
Researchers around the globe are studying people like my new friend, Jerry Svendsen, whose energy, agility and mental clarity defy the traditional presentation of an octogenarian. Jerry is a “superager.”
Loosely defined, a superager is someone over 80 years who demonstrates the physical and cognitive abilities of a 50-60 year old. A superager is not just someone with longevity. A superager has a healthspan that matches the trajectory of their lifespan. It is someone who lives long and lives well. It is a term coined by researchers at the Northwestern University Mesulam Center for Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer’s Disease. The Northwestern researchers are looking to identify the habits common to superagers not only to illuminate the keys to healthy aging but also to study Alzheimer’s disease. This approach to studying problems with memory and the physical changes in the brain turns the question around. What can we learn from people with extraordinary memory, attention span and executive function?
Studying superagers is a natural evolution from researchers studying the world’s “blue zones,” communities whose elders live with vim and vigor to record-setting ages. The world’s five blue zones identified are:
• Ikaria, Greece
• Okinawa, Japan
• Ogliastra Region, Sardinia
• Loma Linda, Calif.
• Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica
The common characteristics of the blue zone and superager lifestyles are a clean diet, regular exercise, and commitments to family, community and causes that spark passion. Adding to the importance of the blue zone research is studying the superagers who don’t live in closed communities in remote places around the world. I remember learning about these communities and thinking that their outcomes seem unattainable in our modern world with western societal constraints.
The common thread of those aging with success and optimism is consistency of habits. These habits are foundational for success. How did these transformative habits evolve in the absence of age of information more than 50-60 years ago? Were these future superagers more in tune with their physical and spiritual needs, instinctively knowing what greases the wheels and fuels the soul?
Inspiring stories of successful aging provide a guide for people of any age. It is never too early or too late to experience the brain benefit of connection, purpose, diet and exercise. Perhaps superagers are the extreme example of what is possible in aging but it does encourage us to set the bar a little higher. Try something new without thinking, “Am I too old to do that?”
And thanks to my new friend Jerry, I have now figured out what I want to be when I grow up — you guessed it — a superager. JN
Bob Roth is the managing partner of Cypress HomeCare Solutions.