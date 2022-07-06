As older adults transcend the decades, the reality of starting over is rarely a choice. Change is usually dictated by the loss of a spouse, a medical diagnosis, a financial constraint or the inability to perform activities of daily living. It is a demanding and often emotional time for families navigating this change. How can we support our aging adults when starting over is not by choice?
Adult children walk a tightrope, falling into a parenting role. As we gently take the reins, find instances to encourage and praise. Help buoy spirits by stating how proud you are to be their relative or how much you admire their fortitude, bravery, resilience or humble vulnerability.
Our gentle persuasion to try something new and reconnect with friends is often met with resistance. When this occurs, the goal is to try and overcome this fixed mindset, the self-talk that keeps people firmly stuck in a rut and overwhelmed.
Conversely, a “growth mindset” is the belief that people can change and based on their own effort, are able to affect their situation. The growth mindset is fueled by optimism and is goal oriented.
Imagine the golf enthusiast who finally retired and defined his days by birdies, bogies and endless stories of the ball that danced around the cup, refusing to drop. Is he still a golfer if decreased mobility prohibits him from playing? This loss is very real and should be acknowledged while encouraging a growth mindset. In this example, suggest a “Tin Cup” movie night or a weekly card game with former golf friends.
The senior propelled by a growth mindset seeks opportunities to expand social networks (not to be confused with the internet-based platforms), even if their spouse managed their social calendar for the past 40 years.
Regardless of what tragic circumstances compel older adults to start over, a common theme that permeates the new normal, sadly, is social isolation. Whether it’s family members relocating, older adults outliving spouses and siblings or issues of immobility, loneliness is the pandemic of our aging population.
Can we do better to plan for this? I think that we can. Discussions for retirement focus on financial goals, health care advanced directives and estate planning. Our social circles need attention in our 50s and 60s to prepare for the unexpected. Seeking out new friends across generations with varied interests is an insurance policy for the unforeseen reset.
Very often, our life’s journey demands that we start over. Change challenges our natural instincts, whether it be new careers, zip codes or life partners. The underlying message that our primal “lizard brain” sends us is, “Hold on, not so fast. We’re doing a pretty good job of staying alive. Why change now?” Truly, the building blocks of a life well lived is how we move past the urge to resist the status quo. In order to reach, grow and build on new circumstances, we must cultivate a growth mindset and expand our social networks. JN
Bob Roth is the managing partner of Cypress HomeCare Solutions.