In the summer of 2020, the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center (The J) in Scottsdale faced a pandemic-driven challenge: keeping their members engaged in fitness. As a result, they got creative. At a time when many gyms were closing due to COVID-19, The J offered members a safe and distanced option to work out outdoors — in the pool. That’s when “aqua cycle” classes launched and the program immediately exploded in popularity. In fact, The J ordered a larger fleet of bikes and trained more instructors to accommodate the demand.
“The best way to explain aqua cycle is to experience it,” said Kim Weber, aqua cycle instructor. “Riders are buoyant and encouraged to create their personal aquatic equilibrium using the water as resistance. The exercise is easy on the joints, builds muscle and core strength, boosts circulation and blazes through calories.”
According to Weber, the resistance of the water acts as a “massage” for the body’s lymphatic system. They have riders of all ages (age 16 and up) and all fitness levels — prehabbers, rehabbers and everyone in between.
“The water is invigorating as I take the plunge, mount my bike, place my feet in the cages and begin cycling,” said Barbara Grossman. “Aqua cycle works each part of my body, pushing through the water, strengthening my legs, core, arms and glutes. We all encourage and support one another. And the best part of it all is seeing and feeling the results.” Grossman shared that she couldn’t think of a better way to begin a Monday morning than during this fun, feel-good, 45-minute class.
Aqua cycle classes are offered several times during the week, rain or shine, year-round. The J’s heated, outdoor swimming pool stays at a perfect riding temperature of 82.5 degrees during the winter months. Classes are under an hour and include underwater stretching at the conclusion of each class.
“I was first introduced to aqua cycle at The J during the pandemic when all the indoor fitness classes were canceled and everything around town was shut down,” said Shari Kanefsky. “I found this class to be amazing because not only was it a lot of fun to ride a bike outdoors in water, but the movement in the water gave me an excellent, full-body workout with no added stress or impact on my joints…I felt great after every aqua cycle class.”
Like Kanefsky, Betsy Kaufman discovered aqua cycle when it was one of the only in-person classes being offered during the pandemic. “My regular participation in the aqua cycle class over the course of two years has greatly improved my core strength which has made my balance so much better,” said Kaufman.
Consistent riders say their endurance levels have dramatically increased, uniquely equating to something different for every rider; taking the stairs instead of the elevator, improving performance on the pickleball court, prepping for a bicycle trip in Europe and even hiking a mountain. Space is limited to eight participants per class.
“I am a capital letters HUGE fan of aqua cycle! It is so beneficial and covers most aspects of the exercise ‘game plan’ — cardio, strength training, stretching, joint health — and it is fun!” said Libbie Gibson. “I also love that falling is never an issue when taking an aqua cycle class because we are safely seated on our bikes in the water.”
A steady stream of upbeat music accompanies the class and even though they are in the water, riders work up a sweat. In addition, because classes are held in the outdoor swimming pool under the intense sun, many riders wear long-sleeve swim shirts over their bathing suits, sun hats or baseball caps and sunglasses. JN
For more information about aqua cycle classes at The J, contact Hannah Patrick, fitness director, at 480-481-7015, hannahp@vosjcc.org or visit vosjcc.org.
