When the pandemic arrived, many seniors went from in-person classes and events to participating on Zoom. Their computer use changed from occasionally checking Facebook and emails, to surfing the web and being online regularly. But with an increase in online activity comes an increased risk of compromising your personal information. To an identity thief, personal data can provide instant access to financial accounts, credit records and other assets. A recent study revealed Baby Boomers and those in the Silent Generation (born in 1928-1945) worry just as much, if not more, about online security and privacy than those in Generation Z or Millennials.
A survey conducted by the Internet Innovation Alliance, a nonprofit organization that aims to ensure every American has access to broadband internet, found that 77% of seniors expressed concern over the hacking of their personal financial information from online and social media companies, compared to 67% of Millennials. And 79% of Baby Boomers expressed concern with how technology and social media companies use their data and location information, compared to 74% of Millennials.
Online safety is a concern for any age group, but if you belong to the Baby Boomer or Silent Generation or are a loved one or caretaker of someone from these generations, making sure that you engage in safe practices online can help to protect valuable, private information.
According to a 2019 report from the Pew Research Center, roughly 28% of Americans said they had suffered at least one of three kinds of major identity theft problems in the previous 12 months: 21% had someone put fraudulent charges on their credit or debit card; 8% had someone take over their social media or email accounts without their permission; and 6% had someone try to open a credit line or get a loan using their name.
One nefarious tactic that online hackers use to access your information is to send emails or text messages pretending to be someone else. This practice is called “phishing.” These messages may look like they are from a friend or family member or someone unknown claiming you have won a contest. They will typically convey a sense of urgency to get their victims to act quick and respond with personal information like their social security number (SSN) or bank account numbers.
In 2021, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center reported that more than 92,000 victims over the age of 60 lost over $1.7 billion. This represents a 74% increase over 2020 reported losses. If you know to be cautious of these types of messages, you can help prevent others from falling for phishing schemes and losing information, privacy or money.
A crucial first step to protecting valuable information online is to ensure that your password is strong enough. Sometimes it’s hard to come up with a strong one, let alone remember it. Writing a password down on a sticky note is not safe and can be frustrating when you need it immediately. In addition to using a different password for every website and service, AARP recommends using password manager apps. These apps assist users in creating strong passwords, storing passwords and recalling passwords. There are a variety of popular password managers available — Keeper, Sticky Password, Last Pass, Dashlane, RoboForm, 1 Password, True Key and ZOHO Vault — that are easy to use and free to start.
Two-factor authentication is an excellent security tool and widely available through most sites and apps that require a password. With two-factor authentication, the user is sent a one-time code to their phone, email or another networked device that they must enter into the site or app they are connecting with to proceed.
Another tip is to find out if your passwords have already been stolen. Even if you have gone out of your way to protect your passwords, sometimes you cannot prevent your information from getting out. A common reason for this is data breaches. Fortunately, there are multiple resources you can check to see if any of your passwords have been compromised, like Google’s Password Checkup and Mozilla’s Firefox Monitor.
Let’s not forget about social media. It is fun to scroll through your feed and post photos or statuses but you may be giving out more information than you realize. Age Safe America warns not to overshare on social media, which can occur through posting photos or statuses that contain information like your home address or place of work. Fun online quizzes, which are common on Facebook, also pose a potential danger because they may ask you to share your name, gender, birth year or more personal information.
Tap into the online security features available through your internet and technology providers like Cox Security Suite Plus. These tools help detect and prevent cyber-attacks, blocking unknown connections and scanning for any other network threats before you ever know about them.
The internet is a great place to research, keep up with friends and family and to stay up to date on current events. It’s important to stay safe while surfing the web and to ensure that our loved ones know how to protect themselves, too. JN
Susan Anable is the Phoenix market vice president for Cox Communications.