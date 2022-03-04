Maravilla Scottsdale, an active retirement community, has earned the 2021 Beacon Award for “Best in Wellness” from the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA) and NuStep, LLC. In 2019, ICAA and NuStep teamed up to recognize and honor senior living communities that have excelled at adopting wellness-based lifestyles. In a recent ICAA survey, 59% of senior living communities forecast that by 2023, rather than adhering to the traditional care-based model with options for wellness, they will become wellness-based communities with options for care.
Maravilla Scottsdale was ranked 13th among the top 25 communities honored with the Beacon Award across the United States and Canada. The only other senior living community to win this award in Arizona was Splendido at Rancho Vistoso in Tucson.
Collin Milner, ICAA founder and CEO, said, “Aging well involves more than simply programs and special events, but requires an intentional, ongoing pursuit of potential and possibilities. We’re pleased to recognize senior living communities that excel at fostering a mindset and environment that emphasizes promise and opportunities.”
At Maravilla Scottsdale, wellness is incorporated into the company’s signature Zest initiative, which offers a proactive, holistic approach to wellbeing that focuses on three fundamental areas: mind, body and soul. Launched in 2018, the evidence-based initiative developed by Dr. Sarah Matyko, corporate director of life enrichment at Senior Resource Group (SRG), seeks to measure and improve residents’ quality of life through social engagement, physical activities, diet and nutrition.
Every resident at Maravilla Scottsdale can participate in the programming offered through Zest.
“We’ve had motivational lecturers speak; we had our Power of Positivity Summit, which was a three-day immersive summit with yoga and meditation tools to have a more positive outlook; we’ve gone on hikes and taken our residents on day trips up to Sedona; and we had a disco night – which was really popular,” said Alissa Edwards, regional Zest director at SRG. “Basically, Zest is about building new experiences for our residents – encouraging lifelong learning, staying active and purposeful living.”
For Maravilla’s Jewish residents, Edwards said that they celebrate holidays including holding a Seder every year on the first night of Passover and every month Rabbi Levi Levertov offers programming through his organization, Smile on Seniors.
This is the third year Maravilla Scottsdale has won the Beacon Award and the past two years the staff involved the residents in the application process.
“We got our residents involved and asked them the questions and got their feedback,” said Edwards. “So it’s been this camaraderie among our resident demographic and our staff to talk about how amazing it is to live here at Maravilla and all that we offer.” JN
To learn more about Maravilla Scottsdale, call 480-630-3158.