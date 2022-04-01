Love is the answer

So, what is next?
If we just start with the year 2020, we as a country and world have experienced a decade, if not a century, of challenges and sorrow in just two short years.
Civil unrest and divisiveness were occurring in the streets of our major metropolitan cities, in the halls of congress, and then it spilled over into a very contentious presidential election. While all of this was going on, at the end of 2019 there was a pandemic brewing in China that had already spread to Northern Italy and no one could have imagined the impact this would have on humanity and what seemed to be our normal way of life. The outbreak had its early beginnings in Kirkland, Wash., San Francisco, Calif., and New York City and then in a matter of days, it was everywhere. As the pandemic began to spread like wildfire, you may recall a real wildfire was occurring in Australia where millions of acres were scorched and more than three billion animals displaced; the fires burned to the end of January 2020 — does anyone even remember this?
You would hope that a pandemic, especially one of this magnitude, would be a rallying cry to bring people together. Well, that didn’t happen. It completely went the other way; it was like throwing gasoline on a fire that had already begun to rage. Some said it was raging all along, particularly with racial, gender and economic equality — and let’s not forget about climate change.
Just when you are about to say “as if that wasn’t enough,” war breaks out in Ukraine, unemployment reaches a 40-year low, and inflation is at a 40-year high. Interest rates are being raised to stall our economy or something like that — so that our government can play catch up?
Okay, so what is next?
This is a difficult question to answer. The fact is that we have endured two really difficult years — all the way around, and in these two years we experienced loss, some more than others.
In times like this, we need to take inventory of what really matters.
Let’s start with “the great resignation,” as many as 70 million people quit their jobs in America last year — and the common assumption is that everyone who resigned found a new employer willing to give them a meaningful bump in pay. But if this really were the cure-all, shouldn’t we have seen a significant decline in turnover in recent months, rather than a record number of people packing up their boxes and heading elsewhere? Two things caused this to happen; the pandemic shined a light on something that had a big impact on happiness — 76% of workers now want more flexibility about where they work and 93% want greater flexibility in when they work.
It turns out that this bump in happiness from things like making more choices while working from home, what to wear, when to work, etc., came as a bit of a surprise to many who experienced it. That bump in happiness may have exposed just how dissatisfied many people were in their jobs.
These last two years have helped us redefine what makes us happy, or maybe it was always there and we just didn’t realize what made us happy.
Many years ago, I heard this speaker, a local resident of Scottsdale, Joel Weldon, talk about “controlling the controllables.” He asked this very insightful question: What are the things that deserve your time, focus and attention? Answer: the things you are responsible for and can control and can do something about! And NOT the things you’re not responsible for, that you don’t control and can do very little about. Here are just a few of the things you are not responsible for and don’t control: inflation, recession, the world’s supply of energy, government regulations, competition, corporate policies, the weather and what other people say and do.
Joel goes on to say, so what are the things that deserve your time, your focus, and your attention? The things you CAN control. When you think about it, it really comes down to your attitude, opportunity awareness, self-improvement, creativity, values, goals, focus, disciplined use of time, sense of humor, and commitment. You could also add your enthusiasm, preparation, loyalty, persistence, knowledge and service, because those ARE your responsibilities. Those are the things you’re responsible for and can control.
As we navigate these challenging times, we should be mindful as Joel says it to “controlling the controllables” and focus our energy in this area then the rest should take care of itself — right?
So, here is what I recommend. Take a news diet, limit the amount of news you are watching. Focus on the things that matter, your health, family, personal development, exercise, faith, etc. All of these can help lead to happiness which in-turn leads to “L.O.V.E.”
Like DNA, “L.O.V.E.” contains the building blocks for healing everything that ails individuals, communities, and nations. “L.O.V.E.” is an acronym for Learn about others, Open your heart to their needs, Volunteer to be part of the solution in their life and Empower others to do the same.
I believe the lyrics from Todd Rundgren’s song “Love is the Answer,” that was made famous by England Dan and John Ford Coley said it best:
“Light of the world, shine on me, love is the answer (let it shine). Shine on us all, set us free, love is the answer.” JN
Bob Roth is the managing partner of Cypress HomeCare Solutions.