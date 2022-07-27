What a difference a few months make! For the past two years, we have been in an extreme seller’s market. Homes were flying off the market at record prices with so many offers that realtors could hardly keep up. The real estate market has changed rather quickly, but it doesn’t mean it’s a bad time to buy a home.
During this housing boom, I’ve had many clients who were frustrated because they weren’t getting their home offers accepted. I’ve had clients put in 10 or more offers, just to get outbid every time. Until recently, there were so few listings that it became a record low — dating back more than 40 years.
What were the two most common things I was hearing from future homeowners? They wanted more houses to come on the market and less competition for those houses. Guess what? That time has come! Over the last few months, we have seen a steep increase in listings in the Greater Phoenix area. Also, from talking with realtors and clients, most homes are not getting anywhere close to as many offers as before. These two things have given buyers a much better chance to find (and close) on their next home. In addition, because of the increase in listings and less buyer demand, sellers are now willing to look at price reductions on their homes. They are open to giving “seller concessions” (money towards closing costs) and making repairs.
Why have we seen a drop in buyer demand? One of the main drivers is higher interest rates. Interest rates have steeply increased since the beginning of 2022. The reason behind rising interest rates is inflation.
Inflation has grown at a rapid pace this year and caught many off guard.
However, we expect some relief with interest rates towards the end of this year and next year. As the economy slows, interest rates do start to decline. There will be a good chance for many clients who purchased this year to refinance to a lower interest rate in the near future.
If we end up in a recession later this year or next, will that spell doom and gloom for the housing market? Surprisingly, the housing market stayed strong through recessions dating back to the 1960s. Recessions often bring lower interest rates and increased buyer demand. The only time we have seen housing prices decrease dramatically is from the Great Recession in the late 2000s. Some of the main reasons for that were: too many houses built, homeowners in adjustable rate mortgages and lax lending standards. Today’s market is very different than it was during the Great Recession.
If you are a renter, you have been feeling the increase in rental prices. We don’t see these rental prices declining in the short term. Rent increases have ‘pushed’ clients to look towards homeownership.
Buying a home in this market has become easier for buyers. While homeownership is not right for everyone, there are many reasons to jump in this summer and find your dream home. JN
Evan White is a partner in Road to Home Mortgage, a local mortgage brokerage in Phoenix. In 2021, he was ranked in the top 1% of producing loan officers in Arizona and a top 20 purchase loan officer with the largest wholesale lender in America. He can be reached at Evan@rthmortgage.com or 602-888-7990.
Evan White
Courtesy of Evan White