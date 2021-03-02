I don’t feel sad that my father celebrated his 85th birthday last month with four other COVID-vaccinated family members. We know all too well that the pandemic prevented many people from reaching that milestone. When I asked my dad how he feels celebrating during a once-in-a-century pandemic, he gave a wry smile and said, without skipping a beat, “I think I’ll miss the next one.”
Some experts predict, however, that in the next few decades we are likely to see more pandemics. The lessons we have learned should not only serve as a roadmap for the next pandemic, but ideally should help us know how to act in the present. Unfortunately, with one full year in the rearview mirror, we have not adopted rapid antigen testing as the best public health strategy to control viral transmission.
I have been waiting for rapid antigen testing to emerge as a strategy to keep case rates down since the idea was introduced in July of 2020. My trusty research assistant and wife, Susie, brought this to my attention with numerous articles citing the research of Dr. Michael Mina, assistant professor of epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
To put the science simply and succinctly, the two tests that are used to confirm a coronavirus infection are the antigen test and the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test. The antigen test looks for specific proteins to confirm the presence of SARS-CoV-2. The PCR test looks for RNA. RNA is the genetic material that instructs the virus to make these proteins.
The most important elements of testing to guide our behavior are rapid results and test frequency. The PCR test has historically taken between two and five days to get results. The rapid antigen tests give results in about 15 minutes. The PCR requires a lab to generate the results. The antigen test can be performed at home. So far, I am probably not telling you anything you didn’t already know.
You may recall hearing terms like “gold standard” and “test sensitivity.” If you have prior knowledge of which tests fall into these categories, be open-minded to the following information. The rapid antigen test can tell you that you are able to spread the virus at the exact moment you take the test. The test result is positive only if you have enough virus present in your nose to spread it.
The PCR test is positive if you have any amount of RNA. It is positive when you are incubating an infection, when you have enough virus to transmit an infection, or when your infection resolves and the RNA hangs around for up to six weeks. So, how do you know if you are contagious if you have a positive PCR test? You don’t. You could have the tiny remnants of RNA from an asymptomatic infection four weeks ago.
Is the goal of testing to find every shred of RNA? No. The public health goal is to stop the spread of viral transmission. The PCR test has the unintended consequence of isolating and quarantining those who are not even contagious. Loneliness resulting from isolating our seniors in communal living settings and financial hardship due to lost wages are also public health issues.
If your PCR test is a true positive, you are carrying the virus and able to transmit the disease. It is very likely that due to delays in getting the results, you unknowingly carried the virus to every errand, meeting and
personal encounter.
The reality is that to bring infection rates down and rebuild our economy, we need tests to determine if people are contagious. That is the advantage of rapid antigen tests. While the PCR test has been the gold standard of clinical diagnosis, it is undermining our interests to stop the spread of this deadly virus.
But is what is good for medicine always good for public health? Mina and other epidemiologists say no and are urging a reboot. This pandemic requires a view through a public health lens.
Can a PCR test still be the gold standard if it doesn’t identify when someone has a transmissible virus? If a test is so sensitive that it picks up RNA from a past infection, it makes it difficult for us to open up our economy and schools.
A rapid antigen test is the best public health surveillance tool we have. It identifies those who are infected and able to transmit the moment you test them. Think about what that extra layer of protection would mean when you visit your 85-year-old dad.
Mina proposes that the ideal way to get our lives back is to have very simple rapid antigen paper strip tests in quantities large enough to test two or three times every week.
They must also be very inexpensive to encourage participation.
The Biden administration has signaled that rapid antigen tests will be rolled out with the testing strategy for the United States.
In my next column, I will look at how close the administration is to making this plan a reality. Stay tuned. JN
Bob Roth is the managing partner of Cypress HomeCare Solutions. Roth has years of experience in eldercare, but is not an epidemiologist. His conclusions are based on his reading of other people’s research.
