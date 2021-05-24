The art of giving is an excellent part of the rich Jewish history. No wonder. Such things as charity and fundraising correspond with the central Jewish values – treating others with respect, helping people in need and doing your share to make your community better.
With that being said, fundraising is a challenging job. Both physically and psychologically. The fear of being rejected and personal barriers often stop wonderful organizations from receiving the resources they deserve.
Today, we have come up with 4 Jewish fundraising ideas to make things a bit easier (and much more fun) for you.
1. Organize a Hebrew competition
People love taking part in competitions!
The possibilities here are practically endless. You can organize a contest either for the youth or the adults; come up with a classic spelling bee (Hebrew, of course) or a Jewish-centered quiz.
Members of the community can gather in large teams and compete against each other. Raise money by charging an entry fee and letting all the others place bets on who they are rooting for.
2. Host the seder
The Passover seder is a celebration that marks the liberation from Egyptian slavery. Though the seder usually revolves around the family home, you can take the opportunity to gather plenty of participants around the table in a school or synagogue, for example.
The celebration takes place in late March or in April. Traditionally, the guests retell the story of Israelite enslavement and departure from Egypt, drink four cups of wine, and eat unleavened flatbread.
Don’t forget to ensure that you have enough copies of the Haggadah and the necessary symbolic foods. The individual who will be leading the seder can be in a Kittel.
You can collect gifts by placing a donation box or simply encouraging the community members to donate in honor of the holiday. The needy can also take part in the celebration.
3. Run an 8-day campaign that culminates in a grand Chanukah gala
Chanukah is an 8-day-long Jewish festival. It may take place at any time, from late November to late December. People light candles, sing songs, eat jelly doughnuts and potato pancakes and spin the dreidel during this period.
Your organization can host a festival that includes all these fun activities. Fundraising opportunities include tickets and donation boxes.
To end Chanukah with a blast, host a grand gala dinner. Find a fantastic venue and organize a great feast. You will be able to raise money through admission fees and donations kiosks (to go the extra mile, organize an auction).
4. Set up a dedicated tzedakah online donation page
The central part of annual giving occurs during the holidays. For example, people make 12% of all donations in the last three days of the year!
To encourage your donors to commit throughout the whole year, set up a tzedakah online donation page.
Tzedakah is a form of social justice that recognizes the importance of the donor and your organization and the ones who are allowing support into their lives. According to this pillar of the Jewish culture, you, as a fundraising organization, allow the donor to help change the world.
Bring your online page to perfection and allow your supporters to set up a donation subscription. The donor can choose how often and how much he wants to give. As a result, the supporter won’t forget to give tzedakah.
Conclusion
We hope these Jewish fundraising ideas will help you achieve your fantastic goals. Always remember that asking to give is just as crucial as gifting.
Thank you for doing what you do!
