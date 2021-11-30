“I am sorry.” These three words are perhaps the hardest to say.
As many of us go through life, we count our blessings. What a privilege, we think. At the same time, we can’t help but reflect on the losses that we have endured along the way. Losses can include loved ones and friends who have passed on, health challenges that prevent us from doing things that we love or the loss of a job and income. Nothing has highlighted all of these things and more than the pandemic we have endured for nearly two years now.
I want to dedicate this month’s column to lost relationships, specifically relationships that were fractured and lost along the way. Some of these losses are from so many years ago that we have a hard time remembering exactly what happened to cause the disconnect.
As we approach the end of 2021, and in the spirit of the secular new year, there's a sense of renewal, of hope, goals, spirit and inspiration. Wouldn’t it be great to include repairing some of these past relationships? While some are well beyond repair, others might be as simple as a misunderstanding or something that may have seemed important at the time and now seems trivial.
Forgiveness is not dependent on the actions of others, so why would one want to ask for it? When someone expresses remorse for something, they are typically seeking reparation or restitution. But it can also be a form of self-help.
Forgiveness takes practice, honesty, open-mindedness and a willingness to try. It is not easy.
One day over lunch, a good friend of mine shared with me that he wanted to make amends with people he had lost touch with over the years. Several months later, he reported back to me on how these calls and personal visits went. He told me catching up with some of his old friends was cathartic, and at the same time also rejuvenating. He recalled one conversation with an old high school friend that led us both to tears. Four years later, my friend passed away. The fact that he took the time to ask for forgiveness and tried to mend broken relationships epitomizes the idea of dying in peace, which is a blessing.
As parents of daughters, Susie, my wife, and I learned to turn their wrongdoings into teaching moments. There would most definitely be repercussions for their actions, but mostly we learned to forgive them and always tried to bring back some normalcy to our family afterward. As parents, we wanted to be able to forgive them and move on because we saw the good in our kids. I am happy to say that Susie and I were fortunate to raise three amazing daughters.
At the end of the day, we all make mistakes, and we all need forgiveness. There is no magic wand we can wave to go back in time and change what has happened or undo the harm that has been done. But we can do everything in our power to try to make things right.
We should all follow my friend’s example and make amends with some of those friendships that we lost over the years.
I couldn’t help but think of Don Henley’s song “Forgiveness.” Some of the lyrics say it so well:
“I’ve been trying to get down to the heart of the matter, but everything changes and my friends seem to scatter.
“But I think it’s about forgiveness, even if, even if you don’t love me anymore.” JN
Bob Roth is the managing partner of Cypress HomeCare Solutions.