When it comes to Pop music, everyone wants to know everything. Pop music is one of the most-loved musical genres across the world, known to have produced many mega-hit songs that are played everywhere - from birthday parties to clubs, and even wedding receptions.
Pop music has earned its illustrious title as one of the most loved genres around due to the dedication of the variety of good pop music artists. Pop music composers and singers such as Lady Gaga, Adele, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are just a few from the long list of pop music superstars of the current age. Here are some interesting things to know about your favorite pop stars.
What are pop songs?
Pop songs, also known as popular songs, are sung by pop singers who, after achieving great success, become pop stars. This musical genre came into being during the 1950s and is known to have catchy lyrics and memorable melodies — known for the fact that it is easy to remember and to sing.
Things to know about your favorite pop stars
As mentioned previously, there is a long list of pop stars out there who are known to sport large fan bases. Fans have their pop star preferences based on the ability of the singer to hit the high and low notes, their behavior towards their fans, and even the kind of performances they have. Here are some of the most loved pop stars out there.
- Lady Gaga: It is not hard to believe that Lady Gaga (Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta) is one of the best-loved pop stars around. Her amazing vocal range, and the variety of themes within her songs make her content one of the easiest to relate to. Her support towards the LGBTQ community makes her one of the most powerful advocates for human rights. The religious content in some of her mega-hit songs makes many people wonder ‘is Lady Gaga Jewish?’ Lady Gaga is actually a progressive Catholic Christian.
- Michael Jackson: Though he died almost a decade ago in 2009, Michael Jackson is still hailed as the ‘King of Pop’. He is known not just for his phenomenal voice, but also for his incredible dance moves that many people still try to mimic. Moreover, he is known to have donated 500 million dollars to charity up until the point of his death. One of the most important facts about Jackson was that he was the first Black artist whose music video streamed on MTV — it was thus through him that a racial barrier was taken down.
- Rihanna: One of the most prominent pop stars is Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty who is known for being able to hit a remarkable amount of low and high notes. Initially recognized by Jay-Z, she also got vocal training from Ne-Yo. She also has a whopping amount of eight wax figures depicting her in the illustrious ‘Madame Tussauds’.
- Taylor Swift: This powerful pop star has won 10 Grammys over her career. She started singing and songwriting at the young age of nine, and hasn’t stopped since. It is interesting to note that Taylor Swift’s lucky number is 13, and she is fond of placing it along with other “easter eggs” for her fans to find in her videos.
Conclusion
As you have seen, pop stars are known for their exciting, if not eccentric, personalities. It is their differences that allow them to create unique music. Moreover, learning more about famous pop stars can encourage people from diverse backgrounds to form one large fan base of a particular singer.
I hope this guide helped you understand some popular pop stars much better.
