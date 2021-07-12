Every person came from a mother and a father, and most people have a mother and father in their lives. We like to talk about mothers a lot -- Mother’s Day, mother’s rights, how mothers need breaks, mommy blogs and so much more. While all that is necessary and should be encouraged, we should also talk about the hard work fathers go through when raising their children. Other than Father’s Day, we don’t speak much about fathers, and that’s a real shame. Fathers are some of the most influential people in our culture, and here are the reasons why.
Good fathers create good futures
When we think of a good father creating a promising future for their kids, we think of biological fathers and biological kids. However, other kinds of fathers can make a bright future for their kids, too. According to many studies, biological fathers, stepfathers, and father figures involved in their children’s lives are more likely to have children who are not in trouble with the law, do well in school and hold a steady job. That’s expected for children with good upbringings, but there’s also some other great news to share. For example, children with involved fathers are more likely to delay sex, meaning less of a chance of teen pregnancy. They’re also less likely to stereotype based on gender. That’s right; these children are more likely to see that both women and men can care for and nurture children. This creates a more sensitive and empathetic child who will become a caring and nurturing parent thanks to these important fathers.
Fathers can take care of children, too
Mothers are usually the people we think of when we think of people who stay home to take care of the kids, but that’s not always true. Mothers and fathers can work, mothers can stay at home while fathers work and fathers can stay at home while mothers work. We needn’t think the world is separated into two strict gender roles. The world is constantly changing, and these statistics are proof. As of 2012, almost two million fathers stay at home to care for their children. Whether it’s because of personal choices or economic reasons, the stay-at-home mother stereotype is fading away. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. Stay-at-home fathers cut child-care costs, are available for their children and have a stronger relationship with their children and their spouses.
Why fathers are important
Mothers are still seen as the primary caretaker of their children, so most fathers are still unaware about father’s rights. In divorce cases, the children are more likely to live with their mothers, with their fathers only having visiting rights.
Benefits of a child living in a healthy household with a parent, whether that be mother or father, is the increase of emotional and physical stability in the household. If one parent, typically the mother, can’t care for the child, then the other parent, typically the father, can step in and raise the child in a healthy environment. That way, the child can live with a familiar family member instead of a stranger.
If there’s one thing that stays true, it’s that everyone came from and needs a family, and fathers should be a part of that family, too. Whether a father can create a bright future for the child or prove that fathers can take care of children like mothers, it’s certain to say that fathers are one of the most important people in our culture.