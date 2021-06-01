Have you ever put on a jazz album, closed your eyes and let the notes bring you on an adventure. Jazz is a unique music genre. Jazz combines several instruments — including brass, woodwinds, percussion and piano — with tempos and beats. It can be clean, or it can be messy. Jazz has spontaneity, unlike any other music. Jazz makes you feel alive. Jazz is not just another music genre. Jazz is an unforgettable experience.
When listening to a good jazz piece, the listener will feel the music and feel raw emotions. Some parts give the feeling that you are having a conversation with the music. If you are feeling lonely, a great jazz piece will provide you with the company you covet. Jazz is your friend and lover at the same time.
Find the jazz, right for you
Whether you are young or old, male or female, there is a jazz piece out there that you will be able to relate to. Jazz may be one genre of music, but many people do not realize that there are numerous sub-genres in jazz, all with a different sound and feel. Finding a piece of jazz that you relate to may come by trial and error. Not every bit will appease you, but the part you are looking for is out there somewhere.
With the diversity of this genre, you can find the jazz that is right for the moment. For instance, if you are hosting a dinner party, a light, upbeat tempo will keep the energy in the room moving. If you are looking to relax at the end of a long day, smooth jazz will soften the senses and help you get into your optimal relaxation zone.
Health benefits of listening to jazz
Jazz has also been studied for its health benefits. The smooth notes of jazz have shown the effects of relaxing the listener and lowering stress. If a stroke survivor listens to jazz, it may help with the cognitive recovery that person needs.
Top jazz albums ranked
There are so many great pieces of jazz to choose from, but if you are a novice you may not know where to begin. The Sound of Vinyl's favorite Jazz albums has compiled on a robust list of The Top Jazz Albums Ranked. When looking at this list, you will see familiar names like Miles Davis, John Coltrane, and John Evans as just a few to be named. All albums listed on The Sound of Vinyl are worthy of your time.
This list highlights some of the best and top jazz performers. It is an excellent way to dive into your jazz music education. Start at the top with some Miles Davis and work your way down the list. Make a note of what you like and don’t like about each piece. As you uncover the various aspects of jazz music, you will discover what genre makes you thrive. Some people may prefer the soft notes of a jazz pianist, whereas others may prefer more of a brass or wood orchestra in the music they are listening to.
Include jazz in your music rotation
Now that you have a better understanding of jazz and its benefits, it is time to incorporate it into your music rotation. Before you know it, you will be cooking and cleaning to jazz music, relaxing with a loved one to smooth jazz and eventually, one day, you may catch yourself signing up to attend the annual Jazz Fest in New Orleans, the top jazz event in the country.
