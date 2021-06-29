Dental care has evolved beyond a dentist scratching at your teeth with a tiny hook in the past few years. New treatments have made it possible to rebuild a smile even with missing or broken teeth, straighten and whiten crooked teeth and detect all kinds of oral health problems early. There are even techniques that help nervous patients settle in at the dentist’s office.
If you haven’t been to the dentist in a long time, or your dentist is still clinging to old technologies, here are a few new techniques that can help you achieve your health and aesthetic goals with your teeth. Some might even help dispel some of that dental dread.
A wide range of implants
If you have missing teeth or gaps in your smile, you are no longer limited to dentures or crowns. There is a wide range of implants out there, tailored to your needs and preferences.
Altima Dental, a North York dental clinic, is one clinic that offers many implant choices to its patients. Besides simple dental implants, which consist of a titanium post in the jaw bone and prosthetic tooth cap, they also offer partial and full dentures. People who do not like removable replacements can choose a full arch of permanent teeth.
This clinic also offers veneers, which is a treatment that is growing in popularity thanks to social media. Veneers are thin covers that can hide discolored or misshapen teeth and boost people’s self-confidence.
LED teeth whitening
A visit to the dentist is not just about health. Teeth play a large part in our appearance and self-confidence. Dull, yellowed and discolored teeth can impact people’s self-esteem and overall mood as they avoid smiling due to their appearance.
Luckily, teeth whitening technology has evolved to revitalize people’s appearances. One such technology is LED teeth whitening, which uses a powerful LED light to break up the discoloration on your enamel. The treatment is painless and usually lasts about 15 minutes, although it needs to be repeated a few times. A dentist will brush a whitening gel on a person’s teeth and prepare their lips and gums. The LED light then activates the gel.
There are dental clinics that specialize in teeth whitening, such as Cow Hollow Dental Center in San Francisco.
Patient sedation
For some people, the biggest barrier when it is time to visit the dentist is psychological. Dental anxiety is a common yet crippling condition. Besides its psychological effects, it can have a detrimental effect on people’s physical health. Putting off dental visits can cause serious oral health complications later on.
The treatments for people with dental anxiety have evolved. Now, many clinics offer intravenous (IV) sedation during dental visits. This safe procedure injects a sedative into patients’ veins. While it does not completely put people to sleep, it relaxes people enough that they can get through the visit.
The world of dentistry is continuously evolving, with new technologies that are looking to improve patients’ overall health, appearance and even mental serenity. Look for a dental clinic near you that offers these new treatments.