There are several things that make Beth Ami Temple unique. First, the congregants meet at Gloria Christi Federated Church (formerly Palo Christi Presbyterian Church), the only sanctuary in the Greater Phoenix area designed to be both a church and a temple. When it’s time for Jewish services, the cross is removed and folding panel doors are opened to reveal an ark with three Torahs — including one that survived the Holocaust.
Rabbi Allison Lawton flies in from Los Angeles to lead worship services September through May, as she has been doing since 2017. Michael Robbins, a Phoenix native, serves as cantorial soloist, a role he’s held since 2017.
Over the years, the 44-year-old Reform synagogue has evolved into one for seniors. Beth Ami welcomes families of all denominations and ages but their primary focus is on singles, couples, empty nesters and snowbirds.
To meet the needs of its community, not only spiritually but socially, Beth Ami has created several social groups or “clubs,” as many members call them. The topics of these groups include dinner, movies, hiking/walking, travel, mahjong, cultural events, bridge, book discussion and Torah study.
“These clubs are a means for our congregants to further cultivate their sense of community and to strengthen their connection to our tradition at the same time,” said Lawton. “Sometimes older people, especially with COVID-19, can feel alone and isolated. Beth Ami Temple seeks to build bonds that go beyond our temple walls and into our congregations’ daily lives. It makes the term klal yisrael (community) especially important to us.”
Donna Horwitz became a member in 2005, after her husband passed away. She felt a small temple service would be easier to attend, rather than the larger synagogue she belonged to at the time.
“The members greeted me with such friendliness and warmth that I immediately knew I had made the right choice,” she said. “Beth Ami is my extended family and many members have become very close friends. I feel so lucky to have found this gem of a temple.”
Horwitz is the contact for the travel club. “We have gone on several trips, including to the last Palm Beach Follies Show in California. The other trips have been in Arizona and include Prescott, Flagstaff, Tubac and Cottonwood,” said Horwitz. “I enjoyed every trip. We hope to go to Santa Fe when traveling is safer.”
Jan and Steve Hertzfeld run the Strolling/Hiking club and a Zoom fitness group that was popular during the pandemic.
“We all discuss our orthopedic issues and physical therapy sessions and agree that the two-plus years of our Zoom fitness has given us a leg up on dealing with these issues,” said Hertzfeld. “Jan is the baby at 65 years old, but most of our participants are 75 to 83 years old and we always have at least one or two of the members either looking forward to or recovering from ortho surgery.”
Hertzfeld also commented that the clubs help with mental health as much as physical. “Many of our members are 80+ years old and alone with little social support outside of the temple and the many clubs.”
There are also clubs tailored to those that prefer cultural outings and reading. Janet Goodsitt helps run the Culture Club and Ruth Poles runs the monthly Book Club.
“I'm looking forward to our club's new happenings like our past tours of Pompeii (at the Science Center), Tovrea Castle, Wrigley Mansion and a Frank Lloyd Wright home in Arizona,” said Goodsitt. “I've also enjoyed many docent-led exhibits at museums all over the Valley, plays and the lunches accompanying each event.”
Lunch is also a part of Book Club and the discussion leader for the month gets to choose the restaurant. “Thanks to our Book Club, I'm reading a variety of fiction and non-fiction chosen by our members. Book choices are as individual as the people in the group,” said Poles. “I look forward to the good company, dining out and an excellent discussion of each book.”
According to Beth Ami members, the most popular club is Fresser’s Dinner. Diners meet on the second Wednesday of every month, except during the summer, at a restaurant chosen by a different member each time. The temple publicizes the location to all its members. “Whether they're part of the dining group or not, we'd always like to let new people come in and join us,” said Fresser’s Dinner coordinator Elliott Stiegel. “The idea is to get to know people better and make new friends.”
Stiegel said they usually get 12-18 members to join the club at a restaurant. He said that the thing that keeps them from having more participation is that many members don’t want to drive at night or don’t drive at all.
“But for those who can come, it's a very pleasant evening,” he said.
Stiegel has been a member of Beth Ami for close to a decade and when asked his favorite part about the temple, he didn’t hesitate: “The people. It's a nice group of people and I enjoy socializing with them.” JN
For more information about the social groups, visit bethamitemple.org/social-groups.