There are reams of medical papers, advice book series and article after article online about what to do and helpful hints on how to handle a baby. Interested to hear more? Are you a first-time parent? Here is a quick version that can help get you through this stressful, yet exciting time.
Get help after the birth
If you have a family member nearby, that’s great but can cause unnecessary tension if you disagree on things like child-raising practices, so when you are in the hospital after giving birth make sure you speak to the experts around you. If you are in a traditional family set up, asking the father to set up some paternity leave to give you time to rest and heal is not a bad idea as most decent companies offer some paternity leave even if it’s not state mandated yet.
Deal with medical expenses sooner rather than later
This one is a must if you live in a country that has no universal health care system in place because you could have had the child and be left holding the baby and it’s a whopping bill. Obviously your medical insurance provider will help but sometimes reviewing a guide on a viatical settlement on a life insurance policy to pay for medical expenses is also a valid option and most insurance brokers will be happy to discuss that with you so make sure you have checked out all your options.
Newborn handling
This one is fairly simple:
- Wash your hands
- Support the head and neck
- Never shake the child
- Check fastenings on seats and strollers, etc. are secure
- Remember that a newborn can’t handle things like being tossed or jiggled
Bonding and soothing
Skin-to-skin contact is usually a good way to achieve bonding while you are feeding or soothing a baby but a less-known method is massage. There are loads of resources out there that can give you specific information regarding technique and pressure but since adults love a massage it should come as no shock that babies do too. Babies like sounds as well, so babbling or listening to music or talking to them will help create the feeling of closeness too, and while babies can be sensitive to light and sounds, etc., making sure to keep everything in moderation is a good way to keep your baby – and you by extension – happy.
Swaddling
Another technique for bonding is swaddling. Something that is not often talked about, however, is that it’s not something that should be done too tightly or it raises the concern for hip dysplasia. Best keep it for when they are really little.
Diapers
You have been told by every expert there is on how to go about this so we are going to keep this short: Make up your mind and do things the way you have researched and prefer. At this stage you could go with disposable or reusable, whether to use a service or do it all at home, and while every parent has their own advice ours is to do the research and come to your own conclusion.