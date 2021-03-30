As the birthday of our people, Passover is not just about history. It
just isn’t “Once upon a time.”
Of course, the Haggadah helps us through the story of our ancestors’ slavery in Egypt and their miraculous Exodus, but that’s just the beginning. The Exodus was how we got started.
Passover was the moment in time when a new identity was born, when we became the Jewish People. This was not merely a benevolent act of G-d to let an oppressed people leave captivity, it is the festival of our freedom, free to be who we really are.
Passover is when we began to chart our destiny, when our act began. It’s the time when we were freed from our shackles of slavery so that we can free the world from its constraints. Indeed, born into the very fabric of the Jewish psyche is an inner sense of appetite and dissatisfaction, an expectant push launching us forward, searching for better.
Perhaps on a humorous note, this can explain a central seder tradition: the afikomen search.
After the seder preliminaries, but before we get to the story, a matzah is broken into two, and the afikomen portion is hidden. In classic Jewish style, it is the smaller part that makes it to the table and it’s the larger “half” that we are left searching for. Somehow, being left to search for more, to expect more, isn’t just a rite of seder night. Rather it’s a trait that resonates deeply with Jews of all backgrounds — it’s part of who we are.
Each year, Passover doesn’t just remind us of the fact that we are no longer slaves, but it also opens us up to our true potential. It empowers us to not be limited to the status quo. It allows us to expect more, to yearn for better and to never be satisfied with a hurting, imperfect world.
Interestingly, Chasidus teaches that the eight-day Passover holiday itself is structured around this theme. It is on the first set of days that we connect with the Exodus of the past, while it’s in the final days that we celebrate what is yet to come. It is in these last days of Passover when our ability to create a world of good and usher in the arrival of Moshiach is especially possible. This is reflected in the final day’s Haftorah where Isaiah’s descriptive prophecy of the future redemption is read.
So, will Passover ever end? I would like to say, not yet. Passover hasn’t yet ended because we haven’t stopped expecting more, expecting better. We never consider redemption to be a thing of the past.
It is in this vein that Jews all over the world follow a tradition instituted by the Baal Shem Tov and celebrate the waning hours of Passover, Sunday, April 4, with Moshiach’s meal, a feast celebrating the Divine revelation yet to come.
Why more food, you may ask.
At the seder, we didn’t just tell the story of our Exodus, we ate it. We tasted the bitter herbs, we ate the matzah and savored the cups of wine. We internalized the experience. In the final hours of the holiday, the purpose of the Exodus is waiting to be realized. It is our chance to get the family together and focus on the future. To celebrate our inborn expectation that things should be better, much better. And no, not just to talk about it, but to eat it too. Complete with matzah, four cups of wine and any other Pesach goodies, let’s get ready to celebrate the part of Passover that is yet to come! JN
For a printable DIY program for your Moshiach’s meal, visit Chabad.org/4712962/.
Rabbi Naftoli Hertz Pewzner is a New Jersey resident and serves as an instructor of Chasidic thought and practice, as well as a professor of Jewish philosophy and mysticism at Rabbinical College of America. He is also a frequent visitor to Chabad of Scottsdale.
