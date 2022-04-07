How do you celebrate your birthday? If you’re like the average American, you probably celebrate with cake, a party and presents.
How do you celebrate your Jewish birthday? DO you celebrate it? SHOULD you?
Throughout our history, birthdays weren’t really considered a Jewish “thing.” Sure, one became a bar/bat mitzvah on their birthday — but that was really a legal milestone and celebration of adulthood. Celebrating birthdays each year wasn’t a Jewish tradition. In fact, even today, many observant, religious, and traditional Jews don’t know their Jewish birthday, let alone celebrate it!
I googled “how do I celebrate my Jewish birthday”. The results included websites and articles from organizations all across the Jewish spectrum, each offering a host of different ways to celebrate.
What changed? And why?
The Talmud tells us that on the 13th of Nissan (April 14 this year) Haman performed a lottery to determine the month and date of his proposed annihilation of our nation. When it chose the month of Adar he rejoiced, knowing that in that month, on the 7th of Adar, our great leader Moshe passed away. The Talmud then states that he didn’t realize that on that same day, the 7th of Adar, Moshe was also born.
A yahrzeit (day of passing) is a special date. It is the culmination of all the good that a person has accomplished in their lifetime, the day that we reflect on all the good a person did during his/her lifetime. And this is why Haman was thrilled. The lots fell on the month that Moshe was taken from us. The month where he stopped teaching and leading us, where his presence and protection were (seemingly) removed from his people.
Yet, the Talmud says that Moshe’s birth outweighed his death! How could that be? At birth we don’t know how one will turn out. Will they have a positive impact on their family and surroundings? Will they be productive members of the community? They seemingly have nothing to show for themselves, no merits.
How could Moshe’s birth outweigh and overshadow his death? What about his birthday offered us Moshe’s continued protection, even generations later against Haman’s decree?
Throughout the history of the world, many have contributed groundbreaking inventions and developments that greatly impacted our lives. Overall, however, as others came along with newer inventions and ideas of their own, they’ve faded away and were forgotten.
When Moshe was born, it was clear that he was special. From the moment he was born, he radiated light. His entire essence and being was Torah and it showed from birth. His influence shone during his lifetime and continued throughout all future generations. Today, when we study Torah, we are studying “Torah Moshe” — the Torah of Moshe. It continues to enriches lives and provide direction and meaning to humanity.
Haman didn’t understand that while others’ contributions and influence ended at their passing, the gift of Moshe didn’t end with his passing.
In 1988, after the passing of his wife (Rebbetzin Chaya Mushka Schneerson), the Lubavitcher Rebbe started a campaign for everyone to celebrate their Jewish birthday. He included instructions to focus on one’s self-growth (through prayer, study and introspection) and to dedicate time to connect with and inspire others (gather to share Torah-inspired teachings and increase in kindness to others).
In every encounter he had, the Rebbe saw the full potential of each person.
He saw that we each have a little bit of Moshe in each of us.
True, Moshe was the one who received the Torah to share with the world. Still, it wasn’t given to him exclusively. We were there at Sinai with him. At our core, we have the same essence. Our soul is one with G-d, we also have that same light. And it’s our responsibility to make sure that the light that first started shining when we were born keeps shining and influencing our surroundings and those whom we come into contact with.
So, just as we still celebrate Moshe’s birthday, we can also celebrate ours.
Each year, when we pass that day on the calendar, the spotlight is on us. We remember and recognize that we were given specific talents. We remind ourselves how important we each are, that in our own way we can bring meaning to others. That we can make real differences in this confusing world.
It’s a day to bet thankful for the trust placed in us. And a time to strengthen our efforts- both spiritual and materialistic- to bring a measure of kindness, love and peace to a world that desperately needs some!
This Tuesday is the 11th of Nissan. It marks the 120th birthday of the Rebbe. Like Moshe, his world-wide influence continues and grows, despite his passing in 1994. And like Moshe, he didn’t have an exclusivity on his teachings and ideas. His singular drive and focus was to bring the world to a utopian state — Moshiach — through the spreading of the light of G-d and his Torah. He urged everyone to do acts of goodness and kindness, to make the world a better place.
And he believed in each and every one of us — that we could do it. JN
Rabbi Moshe Levertov directs the Jewish Care Network in Phoenix.