We begin the third and middle book of the Torah — Leviticus — with what today we would call a “shout-out.” God “calls out” to Moses — Vayikra el Moshe! —and subsequently through him to the Israelites. The Almighty “calls out” to Moses listing the requirements for the five kinds of sacrifices that need to be brought forth; the different kinds of animal parts, grains and oils that are to be offered as sacrifices for various kinds of concerns. All to be offered in the portable sanctuary, the Tent of Meeting or the Tabernacle, while the Israelites were camped in the Sinai desert.
Vayikra el Moshe! God “called out” to our ancestor Moses! Why so challenging? Why not “addressed” or “spoke to” or “whispered?” Did the Almighty have to speak loudly to get Moses’ attention? Was the upcoming presentation heightened by the use of “calling out”? Or maybe Moses was otherwise occupied, busied with running the daily operations of his sometimes cantankerous people. Possibly Moses wasn’t tuned to the right ‘channel’ to receive the words of the Almighty or had other important issues on his mind.
Nonetheless, I’m struck by the tough voice of God to Moses, “called out.” Granted, many need to be brought to attention by the strict voice of a teacher or a coach. Some must hear another’s words spoken loudly to assure their impact. There are those who must be vocally challenged in order to quicken to a message.
Having been a teacher for decades, I’ve learned that bringing a noisy class to attention however is more easily accomplished by using a modulated voice, rather than challenging back with a shout. Between Moses and God, however, the relationship and the vehicle for communication was already established. Before and following the time of the burning bush through the Exodus story, Moses and God already had that connection, an ability to hear one another and to respond. Neither needed to “call out” to receive the other’s attention.
I must admit that I abhor being yelled at. Tell me something needs to change, OK. Something needs to be different, fine. My actions must be altered, good. Tell me, don’t yell at me. Don’t “call me out!”
Yet, it appears that Moses had to be “called out” by God to begin hearing the instructions contained here in Leviticus; seems a bit harsh. Especially, since this third book of the Torah has an even kinder, gentler name than the Greek, Leviticus. It’s known as Torat Kohanim, the Priestly Torah. (Even if the Levites are only mentioned in it once, Lev. 25:32-34.) Yet this priestly book opens with a challenging and forceful voice, Vayikra el Moshe!
Luckily for us today, the opening of this Sidrah is mollified by the positive words of the Haftarah (Isa. 44:18). Here we are provided with a truly spectacular motivation explaining when to forcefully speak up, to shout and to break forth in joy! The earlier “shout out” to Moses is quieted as we read from this Deutero-Isaiah passage quoted in the High Holy Days Machzor, “I have swept away your transgressions like a cloud … for I have redeemed you … For the Eternal has redeemed Jacob and is glorified in Israel.”
That’s worthy of a shout out! So, call out with good reasons, but always prepare a solid back-story to strengthen the legitimacy of your shouting. Give someone a good “talking to” when deserved! But reject the desire to forcefully “call out” an individual. It’s an important lesson from the past that should be helpful to us today and in the future. JN
Rabbi Dr. Robert L. Kravitz has served the Arizona Jewish community for nearly four decades. He currently provides spiritual support to Jews in 28 Greater Phoenix area hospitals as the Rabbinic Chaplaincy Coordinator (with two other colleagues) for Jewish Family & Children’s Service. He also serves as Senior Police Chaplain with the City of Scottsdale and is a member of the planning committee for the 2023 International Conference of Police Chaplains scheduled in Phoenix this July.