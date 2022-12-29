The story is told of two people who were bemoaning the state of the world to one another. “We think we are so advanced!” they said one to the other. “That we are so moral, so cultured, so ethical — and yet there is still war and strife!” They complained about the terrible international conflicts that continue to plague the world. One of them exclaimed, “Why can’t the nations of the world just live together like one big family?” “But they do!” the friend replied. “Have you seen my family?”
I often joke that if you want to feel good about your own family dynamics, no matter how difficult they are, a trip through the Torah will do just the trick. From the beginning of our Torah, relationships among family and between siblings in particular have been fraught with conflict and even violence. Every generation in Genesis sees rivalry and separation between siblings. Cain killed Abel. Ishmael taunted Isaac. Jacob deceived his brother Esau and then fled for fear of his life. Rachel and Leah were in intense competition for fertility and for Jacob’s love. And most recently in our Torah, Joseph and his brothers carry forward this dysfunctional generational pattern. Catalyzed by Jacob’s favoritism of Joseph and Joseph’s dreams of grandeur that he unwisely describes to them, his brothers plotted to kill him, selling him into slavery in Egypt instead. Decades pass and they meet again. Joseph has ascended to great power in Egypt, and his brothers have come to seek aid during the famine that has struck the region. The brothers do not recognize Joseph, but Joseph immediately knows them and tests them as he figures out what this reunion may or may not mean. That is where our Torah portion picks up this week.
The brothers have passed Joseph’s preliminary tests and Joseph presents one final test: threatening to imprison their youngest brother Benjamin, who is now favored by Jacob who believes Joseph long dead. Judah, who years ago suggested selling Joseph into slavery, responds to this test not with anger, or by abandoning Benjamin. Rather he moves closer to Joseph.
B’reishit Rabbah (93:4), the major classical compilation of midrash on the book of Genesis, teaches that when Judah drew close to Joseph, Vayigash Yehudah el Yosef, not only did this signify a change in physical space, but he also was able to draw closer emotionally and with intimate vulnerability. And Sfat Emet teaches that in doing so, Judah drew closer to his true self.
In response to Judah’s overture, Joseph too draws closer. Overcome with emotion, he reveals his identity to his brothers — “I am Joseph.” The brothers are stunned and unable to answer in their surprise. So, again, Joseph draws them closer. G’shu na — from that same word root, Vayigash, G’shu na — come closer to me, please. He forgives them for their past actions and goes a step further, saying their harsh action of selling him into slavery was actually part of God’s plan, a necessary step that allowed him to care for them in their time of hunger and need.
Vayigash — in this one word, the entire dynamic of frustration and dysfunction and conflict between siblings since the very first sparks of creation changes on the spot. A lasting change has occurred. And we find evidence of this in next week’s Torah portion when Ephraim and Menashe are blessed by their grandfather Jacob, and though Jacob deliberately reverses their appropriate birth order in blessings, the boys do not sink into anger and frustration. They simply accept the moment, are present with their grandfather and receive blessings.
This time of year, around Chanukah and winter vacations is often a joyous one. Oh, how precious it is to again gather with our dear ones, in person, able to physically embrace and enjoy each other’s company without the screen as an intermediary this year. And at the same time, many of us have our own complex family dynamics and challenging relationships to contend with, and feelings of frustration and impatience may bubble up within us. We may hold onto memories of times past or recent experiences of hurtful words said, or the hurt of loving words that went unsaid.
I am inspired in particular this year by the ability that Joseph and his brothers show in our Torah portion this week to allow past hurt and jealousy to melt away, to let frustrations and slights roll off of them, to bless the path that brought them to that moment — however rocky and difficult it was to traverse — because every single step was part of landing them in the present.
Here we are, they say. No longer will we turn our eyes away; no longer will we depart and abandon. No longer will we raise ourselves up over each other. Instead, we will open up our hearts. We will let down our guards; we will remove the emotional barriers that keep us from closeness.
Vayigash, and they drew closer. G’shu Na, come closer please.
If we open our hearts in forgiveness and in acceptance, we will find our love increased and our relationships beautifully deepened. With heart and soul inclined toward each other, may we draw closer in relationship to others — in community, with our dear ones, with each other and with the divine. May it be so. JN
Rabbi Emily E. Segal is the senior rabbi of Temple Chai in Phoenix and is the national co-president of the Women’s Rabbinic Network.