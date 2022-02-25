As we enter Shabbat this week, my thoughts are with the people of Ukraine. My heart is heavy and worried while I follow the news from Europe. In particular I am thinking of our Jewish sisters and brothers there! In the roughly 30 years since the Iron Curtain lifted Ukrainian Jews have built up their communities all over the country. Small congregations come together to celebrate being Jewish and rebuild Jewish life all over the country, building on the rich Jewish history that includes places like Rabbi Nachman’s grave in Uman (just as one example) which until today serves as destination for Rosh HaShanah pilgrimages of thousands of Chassidic Jews from Israel and all over the world.
Will our brothers and sisters there be able to light Shabbat candles? Will they have a day of respite? Probably not.
This week’s parshah is called “VaYakhel” meaning: Moses brought the community together. Its root is the Hebrew K-H-L - coming together. From the same root comes the word Kehila - community. In this week’s Torah portion Bnei Israel are our role model when we read in the biblical text: “...everyone whose spirit so moved them came, bringing to God their offering for the work of the Tent of Meeting”, or “... “they brought it as a freewill offering to God” and “...every skilled person ….[came] to undertake the task and carry it out. “ (Ex 35-36). To build something as beautiful as the desert sanctum they all came together and brought from their heart. They brought so much and were so willing to help in the task that Moses had to call the donations off, since they had already too much! And they brought with intention and with wisdom of the heart. They offered up their time and skills to work for it. In the end, they did not only have a beautiful sanctuary made from the finest materials, but what they really had was being in true community with each other.
Building community takes willingness to give, takes effort, takes skills, takes everyone to chip in with their talents and their gifts. To build something exceptional like the Tent of Meeting or the Sanctuary, one had to let oneself be drawn in wholeheartedly and with the best intentions. Everyone was needed. And the people followed their heart!
Originally I intended to write about how to rebuild community: Coming out of the last omicron spike of the COVID-19 Pandemic we should all take a lesson from the role modeling of the Israelites. As Rabbi in the community, I know that all the Jewish professionals in town together with our lay leaders work hard and tirelessly to rebuild our Jewish connectedness and bring us out of our isolation. It is time for all of us to let ourselves be drawn in, let our “hearts be so moved”, be touched and reengage with our time and our abilities and build a beautiful sacred space of Jewish togetherness!
But as we see our brothers and sisters in Ukraine suffer from war I think it is important to aspire to something even bigger: Rebuilding a sanctuary of peace. The prophet Isaiah teaches us: “And they shall beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks: Nation shall not take up sword against nation; They shall never again know war.” (Isa. 2:4). We can be God’s voice and feet on the ground. We should not wait for a future time but actively work for this goal. We can do this in small and big steps alike, even here in Arizona. We can start with listening to the victims of the violence. We can pause and become aware of their suffering. We can start by saying a prayer and bring others together for a minute of silence and mindfulness. Reach out to your rabbi, synagogue or movement to find out how to directly support the Jews in Ukraine. Give of your awareness, time and abilities. Let your heart be moved and let it guide you to action. Do not stay indifferent and silent! Show your support.
In the spirit of the above I wanted to share this poem-prayer with you by Hila Ritzabi - to truly build a global Kehila (community) of concern and compassion:
We See You: For Ukraine
By Hila Ratzabi
Crowded in a subway station in Kharkiv
A student from another country clutches
A dog to her chest
Answering the reporter’s questions
As men rush down the stairs
Interrupting the interview.
Toddlers in snowsuits on blankets.
Teenagers, heads down to their phones.
Mothers’ eyes looking everywhere.
Svieta says she grabbed her documents and cash,
She has a car, but nowhere to go.
As she speaks, a boy in a blue winter hat
And black-framed glasses, a few years older
Than my oldest son, peeks out from behind her,
Smiles shyly as he eyes the camera.
A man stands behind him with his backpack
Pressed against his chest, holding himself.
We see you. In our living rooms,
At kitchen tables, as we pack lunches
And perform our morning routines,
We watch, helpless, holding your faces
To our hearts as we tend to the small luxuries
Of the mundane.
We fear from afar
The brutal waste of war
The extravagant arrogance of power.
We rage at the rage of men
Who refuse to see you, or rather,
Choose to see through you and thereby
Refuse to see themselves.
We see you. See the subway train
Stalled at the station, the indefinite
Pause of commute. We see you
Huddled from the thunder
Of bombs whose distance from you
Is incalculable but near enough
To tremble the heart.
We tremble with you.
From across the world
We hold you close
Not with thoughts or prayers
But the presence of the heart
A commitment to witness
A dedication to peace.
We see you. We hold you.
We will not leave your side. JN
https://www.ritualwell.org/ritual/we-see-you-ukraine
Rabbi Nitzan Stein-Kokin is the spiritual leader of Beth El Congregation in Phoenix.