Looking from my living room window at Piestewa Peak trying to write words of Torah for you, I wonder how this neighborhood must have looked like 40, 50, 80 or even 100 or so years ago. Someone told me once that they would horseback ride to visit their neighbors as kids here. There still was so much space to be developed. I imagine a city planner climbing up this steep incline to the top to get an overview of the area, maybe among them someone with a clear vision of how they would want the city to look like. Did they succeed in their aspirations? Where they able to build a beautiful city or merely a functional housing project?
My mind wanders back to our Torah portion which opens with the memories of Moses of how he pleaded to be allowed into the land. He guided Israel for 40 years in the desert, and yet, cannot step foot in it to finally build up the land together with the people and implement Israel’s “constitution”, the Torah. So he resorts to reminding and repeating the big ideas and the important values of God’s teaching: we read two of the most famous texts of the Jewish-biblical tradition, the 10 commandments and the Shema. We witness his pleading and warning that they should stay close to God so that “they may live,” and stay partners in the covenant. He has all the wisdom he wants to imbue to the people of Israel,.... will they listen and understand?
He knows the risks, after all there were plenty of mistakes they made in 40 years of desert wandering.
Again my thoughts drift off: This year, I feel particularly close to Moses. I am a parent who will send off their first child to college, out into the world. As parents we are proud that our first one will spread its wings to build up their own life. I catch myself remembering how exciting it was for me to explore the world and going off to university. I’d love to come with. I have so many good ideas and practical advice … I stand on the mountain of life experience and knowledge and would love to see it materialized by my offspring, building a worthy, successful, exciting, good life. Like Moses, I feel I could write a whole book of looking back, and laying out a path for the future...and who says: “And now, O Israel, give heed to the laws and rules that I am instructing you to observe, so that you may live …” (Dtn 4:1) I wonder, what he means with “so that you may live” - they are alive, the next generation is full of energy to conquer the land and to build a future.
I explore the commentaries. As so often, Nehama Leibovitz the great bible scholar helps finetune the question when she writes: “Life is not opposite of death / physical destruction, but as the opposite to mere vegetative existence - to the life which appears superficially to be living….It is not therefore a question of choosing between life and death, in the biological sense, …but between life and mere existence, in the spiritual context.” (Nechama Leibovitz, Studies in Devarim p. 47-48)
By phrasing his reminder this way, Moses tells the people of Israel: choose a life that is meaningful, stay close to Torah and the Divine so that you will be able to nourish a spiritually worthy life beyond the mere satisfaction of the material. The Netziv expresses it even more explicitly: “So that you will live …. Life in many places means the joy of the soul, the pleasure it receives when it arrives at its complete fullness. The general principle is that any spiritual feeling increases life. So the lifeforce of every person depends on the feeling of pleasure that comes from knowledge and glory. This is much greater than the life-force of an animal that feels only pleasures like eating and drinking and such things. If it happens that a person loses or destroys his spiritual feelings, and becomes immersed only in the desire for food and such things, then he becomes like an animal. And then he cannot be truly called a “Living Person”. For he has wasted his potential to truly live well. “ [in his commentary HaEmek Davar]
As we start approaching the High Holy Day season with its potential to reset and return to what truly matters I read this as a reminder to ourselves, and the next generation: Beyond the daily struggles of making a living, or building a career, to search and cleave to a higher purpose, a higher set of values like those handed town to us in Torah. That we may use the upcoming months to elevate our being and to nourish our spiritual lives in preparation of the Days of Awe. Shabbat Shalom.
Rabbi Nitzan Stein-Kokin is the spiritual leader of Beth El Congregation in Phoenix.