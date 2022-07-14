I visit eleven hospitals each week in my work as a Hospital Chaplain for Jewish Family & Children’s Service. Nearly each time there is a patient who requests a prayer for healing – usually, Mi Sheberach. And each time I offer the prayer both in Hebrew and English so the patient and the family members will understand the words of this significant petition, this courteous demand for health.
Together we are asking for solace and comfort, an end to pain and suffering. Each time we are pleading, however politely, with the Creator of All to make something happen for the patient. We speak as if we are in control.
In this week’s Sidrah V’etchanan, Moses is also pleading – to be permitted to enter the Promised Land, but God says, “no.” Were we to demand that Moses access the Holy Land, we could be challenged as being disrespectful to the Kadosh Baruch Hu. Who are we to make such impertinent requests?
But in many of our prayers-for-intervention we do exactly that. We are polite. We make a request for something to be done for us or to us. Students pray for success in test-taking. Patients offer prayers for skilled hands to resolve their medical issues. Parents pray for their children to be safe in school. Always asking, pleading, begging.
Amazing that one so noble and poetically exalted as Moshe Rabbenu can make a demand and be told “no”. I’m reminded of the story of the young fellow at holiday time who “asks” for a bicycle. His buddy does likewise. The next day our fellow is downcast because he is walking while his little friend is riding. How can this be? “Sometimes God says ‘no’” is his reply.
Moses was also told “no”. He had pleaded to go into the Land of Israel, but because of some earlier improprieties, he was told “no.”
Nonetheless, we can learn from Moses – the words of Shema and V’ahavtah, and recollections of the Revelation at Sinai. These offer hope and address the dreams of the Jewish People, even if these dreams are not always on our schedule.
V’etchanan teaches us much about our Judaism – how to live and also how to die. We are given rules and a pathway to follow through life – called Halachah/Jewish Law –from the root “Hey”, “Lamed”, “Kaf” meaning “to walk.” When we walk with the Covenant of Sinai before our eyes, we actively commit to Judaism.
Yes, the Creator of All will sometimes say “no,” but the potential for a good outcome is also always out there. It is better to recite the Prayer for Healing and make the demand of God on the patient’s behalf, than leave the patient in physical/emotional/spiritual pain.
Act on the side of good. For as we read in this Sidrah, “Do what is right and good in the sight of the Eternal, that it may go well with you.” (Deut. 6:18)
We are human and sometimes we cannot finish the race, nor see our dreams fulfilled, nor reach the place of our heart’s desire, but Jews always have hope …. for tomorrow (and us) to be better.
Synthesizing our Jewish traditions, this Sidrah teaches that we need to bring our idea of what is right and our prayers for what can be good, into action. We don’t want to reflect on the possibility of failure of the Prayer for Healing, or the bicycle not showing up on Chanukah.
We plead, we pray, we ask – as we also commit to acting toward our goals. Moses was left on the other side of the river. We too may find ourselves in places we do not want to be. Walking the positive path can elevate us toward our Jewish goals. JN
Rabbi Robert L. Kravitz, D.D. has participated in our Jewish and secular communities for more than three decades. A past-president of the Greater Phoenix Board of Rabbis, his activities in support of civil and human rights, advocacy for positive Israeli-American relations, and support for law enforcement chaplaincy are well-known. He coordinates the hospital chaplaincy program for 27 facilities Valleywide for Jewish Family & Children’s Service.