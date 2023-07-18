“His father was the principal and made sure he did well and got into the best schools. He’s very successful now.”
Now here's another variation:
“She worked diligently to excel in school and got into great schools. She wisely built relationships with people who would be able to help move her along the road to success. You know, her father is also very invested in education and putting in the work to succeed.”
Both statements bring up identical points, but the framing couldn’t be more different. While one uses some facts in a condescending way, the other will use the same facts in a complimentary way.
The motive behind the contrast lies in the agenda of the commentator.
Are they feeling favorable toward the individual or resentful? This will shape the narrative.
The parshah of Devarim is always read on, or before, 9 Av (the day we commemorate the destruction of both Beit Hamikdash). A beautiful message emerges from the first verse. The narrative from Moshe, our great teacher and leader, is one of understanding, compassion and noticing.
The Jewish people had a rough run in the desert with some challenging moments. Some of which were personal challenges for Moshe. And so, when he is approaching his end, and he must leave his people with a message to live by, he rebukes them. But there is rebuke and then there is “Moshe rebuke.” The difference being that “Moshe rebuke” comes from a place of deep respect for the people, notwithstanding their tumultuous history together.
In the first verse, Moshe hints at places where things went wrong. Embedded in those choice words is the justification and understanding as to why the people did what they did, and why they are not at fault.
Let’s take a look:
Di Zahav — Which would translate as “enough gold,” is a non-existent place (as the rest of them which we will mention). It refers to the sin of the golden calf (performed with gold) and simultaneously gives the justification for the people’s failures. They were blessed with abundant gold. G-d provided them with an excess of gold and all of the sudden there was pressure they weren’t used to. And so they failed. But isn’t that to be expected? Tempt and entice the people enough, and understandably there will be those who will give in. It’s not their fault!
In the desert — where in the vast desert? No other landmarks are given for this place. Again, Moshe is explaining away their error. The place was so petrifying, that sure they doubted! How could they not when faced with such a vast unknown and so much danger at every turn?
Between Paran —This is where the spies scared them of the land. They had every intention to go forth, they were believers. But the spies derailed them. They were trusting, and they trusted the spies who were their tribal leaders. They were let down and led astray. So it’s no wonder they were thrown off!
And so on for the rest. One theme emerges. Even while calling them out, Moshe tempered his criticism with compassion and kindness. He understood them and softened the presentation.
How do we view others? Do we see them and assume the most unfavorable scenario? Or do we look at another with two right eyes, perhaps noticing the failures, but also being very understanding, compassionate and helpful.
The Lubavitcher Rebbe once told a rabbi from London, “I speak of ideas, not about people.” He was explaining why a third person's offense was unwarranted and that he had no ill thoughts or feelings toward him, G-d forbid. They didn’t see eye to eye in certain important areas, but that did not impact his feelings toward his fellow Jew in the slightest. I have no disagreements with this person, G-d forbid. We just don’t agree on ideas.
The time leading up to the destruction of the Beit Hamikdash was a time of weakened unity among the Jews. We must learn to always see the more positive in others, and explain things in the most positive and least judgmental way. This is how we increase our love for our fellow and this is how we rebuild the third Beit Hamikdash. Then even the 9th of Av will become a holiday, the most positive spin to a very heavy day. May it be speedily in our days.
Rabbi Dovber Dechter is the co-director of Chabad of Downtown Phoenix.