The Jewish month of Av is home to two holidays that, due to their proximity to each other and their similar names, are sometimes confused.
But Tisha B’Av and Tu B’Av could not be more different, with one being a somber day of mourning and the other being a celebration of love.
Tisha B’Av occurs a few days before Tu B’Av does, on the ninth of Av — this year, from the evening of Aug. 6 to the evening of Aug. 7. The holiday’s name means the ninth of Av. According to chabad.org, it’s known for being one of the saddest days on the Jewish calendar and serves as a reminder of the hardships that the Jewish people have faced.
Multiple tragic events have occurred on Tisha B’Av historically, including the destruction of Solomon’s Temple and of the Second Temple years later. Other events observed during Tisha B’Av include the exile of Jews from England, the killing of the Jews in York and modern-day events like the Holocaust.
“It is traditional on Tisha B’Av to act as if we are mourning or afflicting ourselves — sitting on the floor, dimming lights, fasting and refraining from bodily pleasure,” said Rabbi Emily E. Segal, senior rabbi at Temple Chai. “As the sun sets the conclusion of Tisha B’Av, we rise up, step out of mourning and return to life. We are reminded that while our history has been marked by difficulty and oppression, we were not defined by it then, nor are we defined by it now. We are defined by how we live, how we grow stronger and how we are uplifted by our tradition and by our community.”
Jews observing the holiday read the Book of Lamentations while sitting on the floor and abstain from a number of things during Tisha B’Av. Many fast for the entire period, do not wear leather and refrain from sexual encounters because it is not an appropriate time to have them. Swimming and bathing for pleasure are also discouraged.
“Contending with tragedy and finding ways to grieve and to move forward is an essential aspect of the emotional landscape of Jewish life,” said Segal. “While so many of our holidays celebrate the joy of peoplehood and community or victory over oppressors, Tisha B’Av allows us the space to mourn the losses our people has experienced and to contend with the darker periods in our history.”
On the other hand, there’s Tu B’Av, a much more lighthearted holiday with a less religious bent. Taking place on the 15th of Av every year (and with a name that similarly means the 15th of Av), Tu B’Av is commonly referred to as “Jewish Valentine’s Day” due to its associations with romance. It is said to be a lucky day for weddings, so many couples make it a point to have their wedding that day. This year, Tu B’Av begins the evening of Aug. 11 and ends the evening of Aug. 12.
Like many other Jewish holidays, it initially started as a harvest festival, one meant to celebrate the beginning of the grape harvest, with Yom Kippur marking its end. But the date still had romantic significance even outside of the harvest, according to sefaria.org’s text on the two holidays.
The 15th of Av is also noted as the day when the members of Israeli tribes were finally able to marry outside of their tribe, according to My Jewish Learning. Previously, romantic prospects were limited to those within one’s tribe, but Tu B’Av marked the lifting of these restrictions.
Because of that, the holiday was once a popular matchmaking day for young unmarried women. In accordance with this and the grape harvest, it was traditional for them to dress in white and dance in the vineyards to celebrate. Tu B’Av’s first mention in the Mishnah (Jewish collection of oral tradition) by Rabban Shimon ben Gamliel makes reference to this custom.
In modern times, there are no particular rituals associated with Tu B’Av, but it is a popular marketing opportunity for the entertainment and beauty industries in Israel. The holiday is fairly commercialized, akin to Valentine’s Day, though to a lesser extent.
Tu B’Av’s religious significance is minimal — it has no formal status as a holiday, and the only religious change made for it is that Tachanun, the confessional prayer, is not mandatory on Tu B’Av. Couples getting married also do not have to fast if their wedding takes place that day, according to chabad.org.
So if the two holidays are so different from each other, why are they so close together? The stark difference in tone between Tu B’Av and Tisha B’Av may actually be the reason.
“Our sages tell us that the 15th of Av is one of the two greatest holidays of the year. Yet, they share no special observances for the day. The Talmud tells us there are seven joyous events that happened on this day,” said Rabbi Levi Levertov, executive director for Smile on Seniors AZ. “The significance of the various joyful events having occurred on the 15th of Av each mark an ascent out of the depths of the saddest date in Jewish History, the ninth of Av, the day both Temples were destroyed. This signifies the Jewish renewal and rebirth.”
The Shabbat directly following Tisha B’Av is called Shabbat Nachamu, drawn from the first words of the haftarah portion, Nachamu Nachamu Ami, “Take comfort, take comfort oh my people” (Isaiah 40:1).
“No sooner have we mourned than we seek out comfort and comfort one another. One of the central messages of our Tanakh is that we are never so far gone – as individuals, as a community, as a world – that we cannot heal what is broken and return in comfort to God and to each other,” said Segal. “Shabbat Nachamu and Tu B’Av following so closely on the heels of Tisha B’Av is our tradition’s way of reminding us that that flourishing will follow struggle as day follows night. One of my very favorite texts reminds us of exactly this: ‘You turn my mourning into dancing; you have removed my sackcloth and have girded me with joy.’” JN
Jillian Diamond is the staff writer at Baltimore Jewish Times – a Jewish News-affiliated publication.