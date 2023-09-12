A state of emergency is a situation in which a government is empowered to establish policies that would normally not be lawful, for the safety and protection of its citizens. Here in Arizona, the governor declared a state of emergency a few weeks ago following an extended heatwave. New York State is in an ongoing state of emergency due to its immigrant crisis and Hawaii declared a state of emergency last month due to its tragic outbreak of wildfires. While a government can declare such a state during a natural disaster, civil unrest, armed conflict or pandemic — in response to a physical crisis, as Jews, we declare a state of emergency every summer in response to a spiritual crisis, and it’s called the Days of Awe.
In what might first seem like a bleak view of the human experience, Rabbi Joseph B. Soloveitchik (1903–1993) suggests that Maimonides defines the essence of Tefilah, daily prayer, as a reaction to distress, even at times in which we do not face an out-of-the-ordinary challenge, crisis or difficulty.
Rather, every normal, humdrum, prosaic day of human life is an inherent time of crisis but of a spiritual nature. Every day, we encounter, perhaps subconsciously, an internal struggle to face and accept our underutilized, unfulfilled and often wasted potential. Every day, we encounter a crisis of the realization of the frailty of human life and every day, we encounter the predicament of our inherent limitations as finite beings. Every day, according to Maimonides, we must respond to that crisis by picking up a Siddur.
Although we may not be tuned into this spiritual crisis throughout the year, it is there. We may have a nagging feeling of dissatisfaction with life, a less-than-enthusiastic approach to our day-to-day tasks or a feeling of detachment from the Creator, but rather than address it, we suppress it. We distract ourselves with entertainment, excessive sleep or various dependencies — alcoholic, workaholic, chocoholic, shopaholic. The Days of Awe should be different. As we approach Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, our annual wake-up call that we should aspire to be bigger people and better yidden, we must face or at least tune into these challenges. Unlike during the rest of the year, during the Days of Awe, we recognize and even embrace our state of crisis and respond with prayer. We acknowledge, for at least this short period, our ongoing state of emergency. The ancient, hallowed prayers of the Machzor and the sound of the shofar set the tone that through our prayers, we will begin to address that crisis, with G-d’s help.
But this is only half of the Days of Awe encounter. Complementing that sense of fear and panic is an experience of grateful elation. It has been 356 days since Rosh Hashanah (the primarily lunar Hebrew year is shorter than the solar year). If we are here today, it is because G-d answered our prayers last year, when last Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur we pleaded again and again, “Remember us for life, King Who desires life, and inscribe us in the Book of Life!” Is it appropriate to open the Machzor again to beg for life without first taking the time to thank G-d for the beautiful gift of a year of life that we just completed? As we show up in shul to ask yet again, what better way is there to prepare for our encounter with the King of the Universe than by being infused during this holiday season with a joyful appreciation of His gift of health and life itself with all its simple but profound pleasures and wonders?
Wishing everyone a sweet Rosh Hashanah and a productive, prayerful and grateful new year. JN
Rabbi Yisroel Isaacs is director of the Greater Phoenix Vaad Hakashruth, rabbi at Beth Joseph Congregation and director of the Jewish Enrichment Center.