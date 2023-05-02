Have you ever been the kid in the corner? The one that doesn’t quite fit in?
There are many reasons why we might not fit in. Maybe it’s our socio-economic status or we are stricken with an illness that makes others shy away or whisper behind our backs; it might be our beliefs or convictions, or it might just simply be that we don’t fit the norm (whatever that might be). I believe that almost everyone has had such an experience at some point. How did it make you feel? Frustrated, lonely — maybe even angry?
If we look closely at our surroundings, I am sure all of us know someone who tries to belong but has a hard time finding a way in. Often, we need to look harder because those people easily fade from our awareness. We forget to notice them; they “disappear” unless they lash out — and then, of course, we all too often blame it on them.
Parshah Emor tells us a truly tragic and devastating story: A man went out among the Israelites, the son of an Israelite woman and an Egyptian man. The Israelite woman’s son blasphemed the Name and cursed — his mother’s name was Shlomit, daughter of Divri, of the tribe of Dan — and they brought him before Moses. They placed him in custody until the Lord’s verdict would be pronounced to them. And the Lord spoke to Moshe: “Take the one who cursed outside the camp. All the people who heard him shall lay their hands on his head and then the whole community shall stone him.” (In VaYikra 24:10-15).
Who is this man and what caused him to do such a drastic thing to curse and fight? We are never told his name! Instead, he is introduced to us right away as someone who does NOT fit in. He is a “hybrid” — son of a father whose nation were the Egyptian oppressors — who somehow ended up with the people of Israel. But when the people organize their living quarters in the desert encampment according to tribal lineage, he doesn’t belong, since tribal identity is determined by the paternal lineage!
This turns into tragedy when his maternal tribe, of Dan, outright rejects him when he tries to pitch his tent with them, claiming to follow the letter of the law. “Each man dwells under his banner, assigned by the house of his fathers” (cf. Numbers 2:2, Rashi on Lev 24:10). Where will this man pitch his tent and have a chance to belong? I find this heartbreaking. So far, he is part of the journey and clearly was brought up within the people of Israel, but he doesn’t quite fit all the criteria, so we leave him in limbo — ousted — we don’t even learn his name! He is solely known for what makes him the outsider, the problem.
If we follow the ancient Midrash things get even worse. Deep in his heart, he actually wants to belong and instead of giving up, he stands up and tries to fight for his rights. Rashi tells us, “He thereupon went into the judicial court of Moses to have the matter decided and came forth declared to be in the wrong. He then stood up and blasphemed” (Sifra, Emor, Section 14 1). He tries to protest, he tries to seek justice, only to be let down again and rejected by the court. Devastating. I find myself empathizing with him, getting to the point of cursing! He lashes out and again we put him down. This time society makes sure we get rid of him. He gets the death sentence.
Yet there is something unusual about how the punishment is executed: “All the people who heard him shall lay their hands on his head” (Lev. 24:14). This reminds us of the expiation ritual of Yom Kippur. The high priest needs to lay his hands on the goat to transfer the sins of the community and to affect atonement. Is the Torah voicing a critique here? There is something to atone for here in this story. If not communal guilt, then at least indifference and intolerance? Think about it, this story could have ended so very differently if someone hadn’t just gone by the strict letter of the law but showed some compassion, creating a space for this individual to belong.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Who do we stigmatize and exclude and why? Let’s reconsider and find out how to create a space for those who don’t fit all our preconceived norms. Maybe it’s us and our perspective that needs to change, not them. JN
Rabbi Nitzan Stein-Kokin is the spiritual leader of Beth El Congregation in Phoenix.