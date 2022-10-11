Why do we take the lulav for seven days if the Torah only says to take it for one day? "And you shall take for yourself on the first day (Vayikra 23, 40)."
If this holiday of Sukkos is called the “holiday of joy,” how can we be happy if the Beis Hamikdash, the Holy Temple, is destroyed? We are enjoined to mourn in our times of joy over the loss of the Beis Hamikdash. We have a custom to break the glass at the chuppah at a wedding for this very reason. So how can we be truly happy on Sukkos when we are still missing the Beis Hamikdash?
Historically, during the time of the Beis Hamikdash, the lulav (four species) was taken by the Jewish people who were outside of the Beis Hamikdash only on the first day. In the Beis Hamikdash itself it was taken for seven days. After the Holy Temple was destroyed, the Mishna in Tractate Sukkah teaches us that the great tanna, Rabbi Yochanan Ben Zakkai, instituted that the lulav be taken for seven days everywhere, as a remembrance for the Beis Hamikdash.
But why did R' Yochanan find it necessary to add those additional six days? Another question, asked by the 18th century scholar, the Chasam Sofer, is that the second part of the mishnah needs explanation. It teaches there that Rabbi Yochanan Ben Zakkai also instituted that on Pesach one can not eat from the new grains that grew that year for the entire day of the 15th of Nissan (the first day of Pesach), referred to as The Day of Waiving, the reason being that we no longer had the Beis Hamikdash and could no longer bring the Korban Omer. This second law, of waiting to eat the new grains, however, seems to be totally out of place in Tractate Sukkah, asks the Chasam Sofer. Should it not rather be in the Tractate of Pesachim, since it pertains to the laws of Pesach?
The Gemara asks, where did Rabban Yochanan Ben Zakkai get this idea of making a commemoration for the Beis Hamikdash and adding new laws? Rav Yochanan answers, there is a verse in Yermiyah (30,17) that says, "For I will make a cure for you, and I will heal you from your wounds - the word of Hashem, for they called you 'Discard!' Saying 'She is Zion - no one cares for her!'" The Gemara explains that we see from that verse that it's a problem if nobody cares for Zion, and it's important that we desire to again see Zion rebuilt, therefore, we should do whatever we can to recall and wish for the Beis Hamikdash.
The question is, how did adding more days of lulav help us desire the Beis Hamikdash?
To answer all these questions, perhaps we can understand what Rabban Yochanan Ben Zakkai was doing based on the verse, that since we find ourselves in the holiday of simcha/joy, as we know and recall that Hashem protects us, just as He did to the Jewish people in the desert with the Clouds of Glory. We also have simcha as we take stock of all the gifts Hashem gives us and sustains us with at this time of the ingathering of our produce. At this time of happiness, we may feel we are in a perfect state, that we have everything and we desire nothing more. Rabban Yochanan Ben Zakkai came to remind us that we are still not complete since we are missing the Beis Hamikdash. We can have a much higher level of happiness and indeed we should be wishing for this! It is for this reason that we take the lulav for six days, to remind us that we once had much more! This is similar to the idea of the Simchas Beis Hashoeva which the Gemara in Tractate Sukkah on 51a describes by saying, "If one did not see the Simchas Beis Hashoeva one never saw joy." Truly, we are missing out on the ultimate joy.
With this we can answer why Rabban Yochanan Ben Zakkai added that The Day of Waiving is prohibited from eating the new grain in that same mishnah in Tractate Sukkah. It is to tell us that even though we had the exodus from Egypt, we are still lacking now that we have no Beis Hamikdash.
As we are enjoying our holiday of Sukkos, we should remind ourselves that the next level of joy and happiness is only possible if we are back to where we need to be with the Beis Hamikdash!
Rabbi Gavriel Goetz is the head of school at Yeshiva High School of Arizona.