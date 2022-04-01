I say several prayers just before walking into hospital rooms or before knocking on a door to visit a sick person who is able to be in their home. I pray for their wellness (either a full recovery or a feeling of wholeness on their journey) and I pray that their family may find strength on their loved one’s journey
I also pray for my own strength to be fully present as I know their new life-altering diagnosis means that their daily activities have become focused on visiting doctors, receiving treatment, and dealing with insurance companies … especially as I know their social circles and the emotional support they have experienced throughout their lives, will almost certainly diminish with their new diagnosis.
In this week’s Torah portion, Tazria (Leviticus 13:5) teaches us that if a priest identifies a white discoloration on someone’s skin (and the hair in that area has not turned white), “the priest shall isolate the affected person for seven days.” In this verse, the Hebrew word v’heesgeer is often translated as “isolate,” can also be translated as “to shut up” or “to imprison.” (Additionally, this period of isolation might have been renewed upon later examination by the priest.)
Each of us now better understands the impact of isolation much differently after two-plus years of COVID. So many of us felt imprisoned in our homes, not by our choice. We felt the loss of not being able to celebrate with family and friends. Our lives were disrupted beyond imagination and, now, as we return to pre-pandemic activities, many of us are starting to forget (or maybe blocking out) how social isolation made us feel.
I have been told by those living with chronic illness that the pandemic gave others a small taste of what living with chronic illness is like. And yet the so many of these individuals will not experience the re-entry and feelings of renewal so many of us are blessed to be experiencing.
Their isolation continues.
When thinking about Tazria, we must remember that the priest not only was responsible for isolating individuals, but he also had the important role of helping people return to the community. Now, as we no longer have priests and can interpret our obligation to be “a kingdom of priests and a holy nation” (Exodus 19:6), we are all responsible for the honorable task of returning people to meaningful roles within society, both within our sacred communities and the world at large.
How do we prioritize and ensure that everyone in our community is supported throughout illness, particularly those chronic/progressive illness? Unless illness occurs to us (or someone in our family), unfortunately, our own busy-ness sometimes causes us to forget that, in the end, we are truly all on the same path — seeking dignity and belonging in our most vulnerable times.
As a rabbi (and especially one new to the community), I need to continually ask who is missing from our community? Who needs to be invited back in? How can we prioritize multi-access participation so those at home can participate from home in a meaningful way? How can we connect new members of our community and re-connect those who are isolated within our community?
Responding to these questions are the obligation of the entire community and when we fail to be intentional about inclusion and welcoming those back from isolation, the community misses out on the richness these individuals can bring.
And so I ask: Who can you reach out to right now?
Make a call, send an email. Give the gift of human connection.
I promise you won’t regret it. JN
Rabbi Cookie Lea Olshein is the senior rabbi of Temple Emanuel of Tempe.