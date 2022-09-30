These days, the days between Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur, are known as the Aseret Yimei Teshuva, the 10 Days of Repentance. They are days most auspicious for examining one’s actions and doing teshuva. What exactly is teshuva? Is it a commandment? What does it involve? What does it accomplish?
Maimonides, when he codifies the Laws of Repentance, does not describe teshuva as a commandment. He writes (Teshuva 1:1) that “…when he repents, and returns from his sin, he must confess before God.” So, there is a commandment — to confess — but that applies when the person decides to repent. Repentance itself cannot be a commandment; it must be a choice. The best the Torah can do is guide and instruct us on how to return when we make that choice.
Later on (Teshuva 2:2), Maimonides states that there are actually 4 steps of teshuva. 1. Leaving go of the sin 2. Resolving not to repeat it in the future 3. Regretting having committed it 4. Confessing. So why is it that only confession makes the cut? Why is it only that part which is a biblical commandment?
Rabbi David Fohrman, founder of Aleph Beta, points out that confession is the only aspect which involves another. The first three can be done without involving anyone else. I can regret a past action, remove myself from it, and commit not to do it again with only my internal intent. It is only confession that involves another- either G-d or a fellow man I have wronged.
Looking carefully at the first three components will reveal that they are three aspects of one thing. It is a removal of the person from the sin in three areas – past (regret), present (leaving go), and future (committing not to repeat). So, we’ve gotten repentance down to two aspects 1. Divestment of the sin 2. Confession. Yet, according to Maimonides, even if I completely rehabilitate myself, I have not even begun the only biblical aspect of Repentance! What more can be asked of me?
What if I skip the first part and go straight to confession without committing to mend my ways? Maimonides compares that to a different halacha. In the days when we observed the laws of purity and impurity, if one were to touch a dead rodent, he would become impure. To reinstate his or her level of purity, one would have to immerse in a mikveh- a body of water. What if one were to immerse while still holding the rodent? Of course, they wouldn’t become purified! That is the analogy Maimonides uses to describe one who confesses without resolve to improve.
What is fascinating about this comparison is that holding onto the sin is like holding the rodent. If one lets go of the rodent, s/he is still impure! It is confession which is compared to the mikveh. It is confession which is transformative! Reforming oneself and distancing oneself from sin is remarkable self-improvement, but it’s not yet repentance. It is merely a prerequisite for repentance to take place with the confession.
In Hebrew, confessing, or saying sorry, has the same root word as thanks or recognition. Both are recognizing or giving value; either to something I’ve done to you, or you’ve done to me.
Relationships crave balance. When the balance is thrown off, there is a natural desire to restore it. So, if you do me a favor, I feel compelled to return the favor. If you do something nasty to me, I feel a natural urge to exact revenge. What if the favor is so great that there can be no recompense? What if you save my life? Is there a way to restore balance?
Yes, it turns out you can- through recognition. In some mysterious way, if I look you in the eye and acknowledge the favor you’ve done, that restores balance.
If I’ve done something truly horrible to you, I can also do something to restore balance. Once I appreciate the damage I’ve caused, I can go to you, express how I have wronged you and apologize. Just committing not to repeat it is not enough. Reforming my character is not enough. I have not yet entered the mikveh. No transformation has occurred.
For this to work, there must be complete acceptance of responsibility. There must be an expression of the (negative) value I have wrought. I - have wronged - you. If the apology is accepted, that brings healing and balance back to the relationship. Logically, it shouldn’t- but that is the magic of teshuva.
May we all merit to commit ourselves, acknowledge our past misdeeds, improve our character, and repair broken relationships and may G-d grant us all a sweet new year. JN
Rabbi Sholom Twerski is the assistant rabbi of Beth Joseph Congregation and the rabbinic administrator at the Greater Phoenix Vaad HaKashruth.