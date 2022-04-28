It is an anathema in sagacious Talmudic circles to attribute any of the vicissitudes of life to happenstance. This is demonstrated by the following Talmudic dictums.
“Rabbi Hanina says, a person injures his finger below only if they declare about him on high.”(Chullin 7b)
“Until where is the limit of suffering? Even if one reached into his pocket to take three coins but two came up in his hand.” (Arakhin 16b)
This theme is also axiomatic in the book Derech Hashem by Rabbi Luzzato. Central to its thesis is the idea that God is intricately involved in every aspect of the Universe despite the concrete reality of Man’s free will.
The idea that every detail is accounted for is obvious to every thinking person.
“How these madmen give themselves away! The real God taketh heed lest a sparrow fall; But the God created from human vanity sees no difference between an Eagle and a sparrow.” (“Dracula” by Bram Stoker)
Therefore, it’s no accident in this epoch that society is being inundated with depravity especially from certain Governmental spheres.
“In the times of the approach of the Messiah impudence will increase…and the Monarchy shall turn to heresy.” (Sotah 49b)
The reason for the divulgence into this degeneracy is that we are being challenged to uphold Biblical Torah Ethics with determined opposition. This opposition will be the catalyst for the Messiah coming.
The more we challenged the stronger we will be become because that is inevitable. “This is the way of nature. When the opposition grows stronger the essence is strengthened by its resistance.” (Meshech Chachmah, Deuteronomy 6:5)
The advent of the Messiah requires us being pure in keeping God’s precepts as it states in this week’s portion.
“But you shall keep my statutes and my rules and do none of these abominations, either the native or the stranger who sojourns among you…. lest the land vomit you out when you make it unclean, as it vomited out the nation that was before you.” (Leviticus 18:26,28)
The Land of Israel is the holiest place on earth. The reason why it’s the holiest place on earth is because God’s presence is found there on the Temple Mount. The epitome of holiness, the land of Israel, can’t tolerate spiritual defilement. Therefore, it spits it out.
If we are going to bring the Messiah whose job it is to bring the World to its spiritual perfection we would need to adhere to God’s precepts. JN