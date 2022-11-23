Thanksgiving is family time. Families come together, connect over a meal, enjoy and bicker and tease as family members do — but we come together. We recall how a group of Pilgrims came over to escape religious persecution. How they made a perilous journey and came to these shores to be subjected to a freezing winter. They gave thanks that they survived the winter, were able to plant and reap the first harvest.
We can certainly resonate with that. Many of our ancestors also came to America to avoid persecution, fleeing to try and rebuild a life where they could find peace and the ability to prosper. We join with our brothers and sisters and contemplate the freedom we now have. Economic freedom, sure, but also religious freedom that we express our religion without having to fear that we will be dragged off by authorities to a public execution or thrown into a dungeon to languish.
This Thursday, besides being Thanksgiving, is also the beginning of the new Jewish month. This marks the month of Kislev which brings the holiday of Chanukah. Chanukah, too, is a celebration against religious persecution. The Syrian Greeks had decreed, punishable by death, any involvement with studying our holy Torah, keeping Shabbat, or giving a bris. G-d aided an incredibly small band of warriors to stand up against and defeat a massive army. As a direct result, the Jews at the time were able to drive out the Greeks, regain control of the Temple, and reestablish religious life.
This time of year affords us the ability to make time to think about, and to express gratitude for, so many things that we often take for granted. We think about those that sacrificed and those that continue to sacrifice to ensure our safety and to uphold the values of freedom and democracy. We acknowledge that we have, once again, sovereignty in our ancestral homeland, Israel. We can reflect on those family and friends that enrich our lives and whose help and companionship make such a huge difference in our lives. We offer thanks for our health, for our possessions, for the largesse of life itself.
In next week’s Torah portion, Jacob marries the matriarchs, Rachel and Leah. While Rachel initially bears no children, Leah does bear children. She names her fourth son Yehuda, explaining “This time let me gratefully praise G-d.”
Our Sages say that this is the first time that someone thanked G-d. This raises a tremendous outcry among the commentaries. Really?! Did not Noah offer sacrifices of thanks when he left the ark? Did Malkitzedek not cry out up seeing Abraham, “…and blessed be G-d, the Most High, Who has delivered your foes into your hand.” Is it possible that Abraham himself didn’t thank G-d when he was saved from the fiery furnace?
Of course, explain the commentators, there had been others who praised and thanked G-d – for big things. For earth-shattering occurrences, astonishing miracles, stunning salvations; yes, there had been thanks. What happened to Leah was an ordinary occurrence though. She had a child. It was her fourth child, in fact. There was nothing supernatural about it. And yet, she named her child after the feelings of gratitude she had to G-d.
I heard the following story from Rabbi YY Jacobson. A group of junior high students in Chicago were studying the Seven Wonders of the World. The teacher asked them to write down on a piece of paper what qualified as the Seven Wonders of the World. At the end, though there were some disagreements, it was the following that garnered the most votes.
Egypt’s great pyramids
The Taj Majal
The Grand Canyon
The Panama Canal
The Empire State building
Great Barrier Reef
The Great Wall of China
While gathering the votes, the teacher noticed one student, a quiet girl, who hadn’t turned her paper in. He asked if she was having trouble compiling her list of the Seven Wonders. The girl replies, “Yes, I can’t quite make up my mind because there are so many!”
The teacher suggested, “Why don’t you read what you have so we can help you choose?”
The girl hesitated and then read from her paper. “I think the Seven wonder of the World are to hear, to touch, to taste, to see, to feel, to laugh and to love.”
The room fell silent. You could hear a pin drop. This girl reminds us that the most astonishing experiences exist within us and around us every moment. That the giggle of an infant, the beauty of a sunset and the flight of a butterfly contains the power to take our breath away — if we stop to notice.
May we use this time to thank G-d for the awesome wonders of life that are with us every day.
Rabbi Sholom Twerski is the assistant rabbi of Beth Joseph Congregation and the rabbinic administrator at the Greater Phoenix Vaad HaKashruth.