Heralding the foundational narrative of the Jewish people, the Grand Shabbat is born upon the evolutionary arc of a mountain top. Shabbat HaGadol calls upon us to remember our origins as an ancient mountain people, who cultivated a socio-cultural hierarchy that mirrored the shape of elevated earth.
There, the mysterious and awesome Source of All Life dwelt at the apex between the mountain’s peak and the heavenly realm of sky. A cosmic umbilical cord, fostering connection and covenant, was formed between the divine and earthly beings. Modes of identity and ritual coalesced within the context of holiness, developing distinctive qualities over time.
We open parshah Tzav as a new creation story unfolds in the desert. Here, we encounter the family of wandering Hebrews in a state of formation, becoming Am Yisrael, the people of Israel, through the establishment of meaningful rituals. Parshah Tzav documents instructions for the priestly clan, with an emphasis on sacrificial practices and comprehensive specifications for the ordination of the priests.
Today, it can be very challenging for us to imagine involvement with behaviors that facilitated the sacrifices. Therefore, it can be helpful to understand that such rituals predated the wandering Hebrews and influenced them, even though aspects of their emerging traditions reflected new ways of thinking and acting in the world.
An application of the term “sublimation” appears in the field of psychology, dating back to the time of Freud. In brief, it references undesirable or harmful behaviors that are replaced with less damaging, healthier and more productive ones. We could apply this term to the ways in which the sacrifices of ancient times have been replaced with more familiar acts of prayer and study.
Modern modes of Jewish observance reflect movement of the relationship between God and this mountain people over thousands of years: God accompanied the Israelites in a pillar of cloud or flame. Then, God camped among them in a special part of a tent. As the relationship endured, God received upgraded accommodations in a designated part of a magnificent Temple. Eventually, God came to live among the dispersed, in every corner of the world, within every Torah scroll, within the respective and collective
hearts of the Jewish people.
In every age, rituals supporting this sacred relationship bonded adherents to Judaism.
Interestingly, the Haftorah for parshah Tzav presents a contrasting perspective from the Prophet Jeremiah that may be more palatable for us today: God does not need sacrifices. “For when I freed your fathers from the land of Egypt, I did not speak with them, or command them, concerning burnt offerings, or sacrifice…Do my bidding, that I may be your God and you may be my people; walk only in the way that I enjoin upon you, that it may go well with you.” (Jer. 7:21-23)
Eventually, the rabbis taught that studying the sacrifices would be enough. So, what can we learn from this list of instructions besides a history lesson about a time many of us would be reluctant to revisit?
Recently, in a spiritual group at Sun Health, residents reflected upon the meaning of ritual. They addressed an array of positive associations, such as “comfort, order and flexibility.” A negative association was that ritual was “confining, controlling and kept people in their place.” The sweet aroma of questions hung in the air, reaching toward Heaven: With all these rituals and spiritual technologies, why is there still hatred in the world? Why do innocents suffer and die? Why are there economic disparities and food insufficiencies? Why is the pandemic still with us? Why? Why? Why?
On Shabbat HaGadol, we catch a glimmer from the hem of Pesach’s garment. For a little while, as we review our roots and sacred purposes, there will be opportunities to explore how sacrifices morphed into kashrut and chametz cannot inflate us. Soon, we will imbibe the essence of hospitality. We will not only make space at the table for loved ones and strangers, but for our questions. A well-crafted question establishes the gift of genuine interest
and the possibility for understanding, for closeness.
This year, I pray that our thoughtful questions will turn Prophet Jeremiah’s frown upside down; transforming korbanot into keiruv, enabling us to feel nearer to God and each other. JN
Rabbi Mindie Snyder serves as the rabbi and chaplain for Sun Health Communities.
