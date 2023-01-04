Abraham, Isaac and Jacob; Sara, Rivkah, Rochel and Leah.
Ask someone for the names of our forefathers and mothers, and you’ll usually walk away satisfied. Ask for the names of the forefathers’ children and likewise you should be able to get a pretty quick answer. Ask for the names of the grandchildren, and now you will be hard pressed to get the correct answers.
Out of all the grandchildren, the ones you would likely hear about would be Menashe and Ephraim. These are Yosef’s two sons who were born to him and his wife, Asnat, in Egypt. They were not educated in the land of their people, nor with their family, yet they merited to have a special place in our tradition for all time.
As Jacob said in his blessing to them, “with your names shall the people bless.” Many a tear has been shed by hopeful and praying parents bestowing their heartfelt wishes on their children before Shabbat or Yom Kippur; “Hamalach hagoel oisi ... may you be as Menashe and Ephraim (and as Sara, Rivkah, Rachel and Leah).”
They were the hope of the people. In their migration away from the Holy Land, there was the vast unknown in front of them. How would they fare, and would they continue to inspire the next generation in these more challenging circumstances? Menashe and Ephraim were all the proof and assurance they needed. Here was a family that was torn away from their land, from their family and people, and these are their products. Sons who held strong to their values and traditions while in the bedazzled halls of Pharaoh’s palace and the depravity of Egypt. “You see,” the brothers whispered to each other, “it can be done even here.” We can still instill our families with our beloved Judaism, while we engage successfully with different cultures. There is nothing to fear.
The secret to this success story is that Yosef employed two tactics. Firstly, he held strong to his family memory and tradition. He made space for that to be the founding blocks of his home and the environment he created. Then, he got active by impacting the environment around him. Instead of being threatened by what was around him, cowering and hiding his secret background, his family became influencers. Not the TikTok type, but the leading by example type. Displaying how a true Jewish home operates, they shone their light all over a dark Egypt. This was his weapon to maintain connection with his heritage even though he was so far away and alone. To train his young family in the ways of his father. And more importantly, to thrive there as well.
And they did a fine job indeed. Still today, we bless our families — be like them! We are not in ancient Israel of old. We are dispersed throughout the world, and here in Arizona and downtown Phoenix, of course as well. But if we mimic that model, we can be assured that our own families will be proud of their identities, protect it, and proudly display it for all to see. So, make Jewish practice a bedrock of your home. Let your family see you lay tefillin, gather them as you light the Shabbat candles before sundown, make kiddush out loud (don’t forget to serve the matzah balls, the most important element in this all), study Torah often, give charity generously, display your menorah for all to see and so on. Let’s proudly display our pride and our connection to our Judaism. Happily, and with joy.
And then let’s change the world around us. Lead by example. Do good and you will be noticed. Do good and you will be emulated. That is how we continue the legacy. That is how we live as Menashe and Ephraim. That is how we become worthy of carrying that blessing forward.
Hamalach hagoel oisi — may G-d’s angel deliver us from all harm and may we truly be blessed, among all our brethren, Amen! JN
Rabbi Dovber Dechter is the co-director of Chabad of Downtown Phoenix.